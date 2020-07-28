Advertisement

Springfield’s Discovery Center offering programs when kids are out of classroom

Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

It’s a stressful time for some Springfield public school parents-- trying to find a way to teach their kids on the days they are not in seated classes at school.

The Discovery Center is one organization trying to help.

Once school starts back, there will be two options from the Discovery Center.  One is a private STEM school they are starting.  The other is what they call "Learning Support Care."  That is for kids to be at on the days they'd be learning from home online, but perhaps their parents work those days.

The Discovery Center says the private school they are starting is five days a week, seated.  And they can only take 20 kids for that.

But the Learning Support Care has the capacity for 140 kids.  At this point, they have two locations.  One is at the Discovery Center in downtown Springfield, the second is at a building they got access to near Golden and Republic Road.  They will be taking kids to help teach them on the kids' days off from their public school.

It’s for grades K-5, and will cost $125 per week.  The program runs from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

"You'd be here or actually we are building out satellite locations because the need is so great.  We're already starting the process, Jared Properties is working with us on providing a facility, an old childcare center where we'll be able to use that to increase our capacity and help more kids off site and in different parts of town too.  In less than 14 hours of being opened, we've already received over 100 applications for the Learning Support Care," said Rob Blevins, executive director for the Discovery Center.

The Boys and Girls Club, as well as the YMCA, and maybe others have been working on similar plans to help.  We will pass those details along once we get them.

If you are interested in the private school option, or Learning Support Care program here at the Discovery Center, give them a call or visit discoverycenter.org/learn.

The center is also looking for more space to house more kids all across Springfield, as well as donations to keep the programs running through October.  That is when Springfield Public Schools will announce possible changes to the temporary COVID-19 school schedule.

