SPS parents, guardians protest for full school weeks

Normally the end of summer means students picking out their school supplies and finding out what teacher they’ll have but this year preparing for the new year is much different.

“These are difficult choices. There’s nothing ideal about a pandemic,” said Stephen Hall with Springfield Public Schools.

Springfield Public Schools spokesman Stephen Hall said parents and guardians have until Friday to choose how they want their kids to learn.

One option: entirely virtual.

Option two: splitting time between home and school.

“Dividing the students into two cohorts. One that would attended in person Monday and Tuesday and the other Thursday and Friday. We’re able to reduce by half,” said Hall.

He said the other three days would be virtual and on Wednesday’s the schools will be deep cleaned.

“It’s going to really impact the social, emotional and economic well beings of the families,” said Christopher Stevenson.

That’s why parent Christopher Stevenson is hosting Monday evening’s protest.

“I’m hoping this just gets enough support and attention so the school board can see this and maybe change their plans to maybe include a five day a week in person teaching curriculum,” said Stevenson.

Hall said there is a possibility for change but it depends on the virus and it would most likely be after the first quarter.

“When we look at the in person option we may be able to increase number of days in the classroom at the end of the first quarter if the exposure levels have dropped significantly,” said Hall.

All in all both sides want what’s best for the students.

“His social life has been completely destroyed by this whole thing so its really impacted him at home. He’s ready to get back to life as normal. We all kind of want to get on with our lives,” said Stevenson.

