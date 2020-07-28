Advertisement

SPS parents, guardians protest for full school weeks

Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Normally the end of summer means students picking out their school supplies and finding out what teacher they’ll have but this year preparing for the new year is much different.

“These are difficult choices. There’s nothing ideal about a pandemic,” said Stephen Hall with Springfield Public Schools.

Springfield Public Schools spokesman Stephen Hall said parents and guardians have until Friday to choose how they want their kids to learn.

One option: entirely virtual.

Option two: splitting time between home and school.

“Dividing the students into two cohorts. One that would attended in person Monday and Tuesday and the other Thursday and Friday. We’re able to reduce by half,” said Hall.

He said the other three days would be virtual and on Wednesday’s the schools will be deep cleaned.

“It’s going to really impact the social, emotional and economic well beings of the families,” said Christopher Stevenson.

That’s why parent Christopher Stevenson is hosting Monday evening’s protest.

“I’m hoping this just gets enough support and attention so the school board can see this and maybe change their plans to maybe include a five day a week in person teaching curriculum,” said Stevenson.

Hall said there is a possibility for change but it depends on the virus and it would most likely be after the first quarter.

“When we look at the in person option we may be able to increase number of days in the classroom at the end of the first quarter if the exposure levels have dropped significantly,” said Hall.

All in all both sides want what’s best for the students.

“His social life has been completely destroyed by this whole thing so its really impacted him at home. He’s ready to get back to life as normal. We all kind of want to get on with our lives,” said Stevenson.

For the full reentry plan from SPS, click here.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Douglas County Health Department reports second death from case of COVID-19

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Health leaders say the patient was in their 70s.

News

Parents react to back-to-school plan for Nixa Public Schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
Kara Strickland reports.

News

Christian County Health Department reports 30 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
County health leaders report 241 total cases.

News

Springfield man accused of shooting at officers in St. Louis, 1 wounded

Updated: 2 hours ago
Joe Hickman reports.

Latest News

News

Special Session begins in Jefferson City

Updated: 2 hours ago

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The Hot Dry Spell is Broken

Updated: 2 hours ago
Showers and storms will be a bit more widespread on Monday

News

Missouri lawmakers start work on special session addressing violent crime

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
Lawmakers returned to Jefferson City on Monday for a special legislative session to address violent crime.

News

Ash Grove, Mo. man recovering after he was shot in the head

Updated: 3 hours ago
Michael Van Schoik reports.

News

Special Session on Violent Crime Begins

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Arkansas music festival cited for virus safety violations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he thought the event had a good plan in place but said "the ball was dropped" in its execution. He said the state needs to ensure large events can comply with safety rules before approving them.