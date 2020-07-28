State grant funding to restore Springfield travel industry

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri is making $15 million dollars in grant money available to help re-build the state's travel industry.

Officials at the Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau said that revenue for this year is down about 40 percent. That’s money brought in by tourists that’s spent on hotels, restaurants and attractions.

It’s only through state funding that there’s any hope of restoring what’s been lost and getting unemployed hospitality workers back on the job.

“It’s almost like we’ve just got to write off a big chuck of this year and there’s nothing we can do about it,” President and CEO of Springfield’s Convention and Visitors Bureau, Tracy Kimberlin.

He said that the city has lost a lot of money when travel came to a halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A couple of months ago you could have aimed a million dollars at one person and not had any impact on their decision to travel,” he explained.

He said that nearly 22,000 people lost their jobs in Greene County. About 46 percent or 12,000 were employed by the hospitality industry.

"In the manner of 48 hours hotels laid off or furloughed thousands of people. We can bring those folks back, when the time is right, at a pretty rapid clip," he said.

With a budget deficit, Kimberlin said that the only way to rebuild the industry and get people back to work is through state funding.

“We have to rely on the Cares Act Funds in order to allow us, to hopefully, jump start the travel economy once it starts,” explained Kimberlin.

Part of the Missouri Cares Act Relief Funds approved by Governor Mike Parson can be used to cover costs associated with operating and payroll funds. A good portion will be needed to re-vamp marketing campaigns aimed at attracting visitors.

Kimberlin said, “We know that there are some people out there traveling now. I think the key right now is to encourage those who are traveling to travel safely.”

This means scraping the current videos, pictures and brochures and replacing them with images tailored to pandemic, including people in masks, practicing social distancing.

“It may be a few months but we will come back,” he said.

Kimberlin said that the bureau applied for $430,000 of funding through the county, nearly double that from the state.

The visitors center downtown is set to reopen by the end of August.

The new campaign to attract tourists is scheduled to roll out next Spring.

