Advertisement

Visitors from all over the country sound off on Branson face-covering proposal

“It should be a choice. The government shouldn’t be telling us to do that.”
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Tuesday Branson’s Board of Alderman will vote in a special meeting on if people will be required to wear face coverings.

The proposal, much like others in surrounding cities would require some sort of mask for anyone 12 and up while in public spaces. This would exclude them wearing a mask during recreational activities as long as they are able to social distance.

While a global pandemic might be going on right now, that has not stopped many tourists from stopping by and exploring the town. Some say the no mask requirement is a big incentive for them to visit.

“I’m here because they don’t have a mask mandate,” Chip Pierce from Texas explains. “It’s crazy in Texas with the stupidity. And I came here a month ago and didn’t see any mask so I said I’m coming back.”

Others were surprised when they arrived to see few people wearing them.

Ruth Ullet and her daughter Sophia came to Branson from St. Louis to escape for a couple of days. They say that when they got to their hotel and saw staff were all wearing masks they felt comfortable. But seeing so many people on the streets without masks has left them more concerned.

“I think we’re going to leave early,” Ulett says.

While some see the benefits of wearing a mask as extra protection, they don’t think it should be something regulated by the city.

“It should be a choice,” Glenn Milton from Illinois says. “The government shouldn’t be telling us to do that.”

“We’re a free country,” Cesar Buentello, from Texas adds.It’s America. Why are people being told what to do like that.”

The decision will be made at 2p.m. Tuesday at Branson City Hall during a special meeting.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More big downpours today

Updated: 2 hours ago
Showers and storms will be a bit more widespread on Monday

News

Driver from Rolla killed in a crash in Osage County

Updated: 4 hours ago
The highway patrol investigates a deadly crash in Osage County

News

Springfield man sentenced to 45 years in double shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Springfield man pleads guilty to a deadly shooting near Sarcoxie

News

Mother and friends of local band drummer shot over weekend speak out

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
A local drummer is recovering after a shooting that happened late Friday night. According to police, 23-year-old Dakota Watson was shot in the head and arm by a friend’s ex-boyfriend.

Latest News

News

State grant funding to restore Springfield travel industry

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Frances Watson
Convention and visitors bureau works to restore Springfield travel industry.

News

Royals slug 6 HRs in 14-6 win over Tigers

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Salvador Perez, Jorge Soler and Brett Phillips also homered for Kansas City.

News

Douglas County Health Department reports second death from case of COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
Health leaders say the patient was in their 70s.

News

SPS parents, guardians protest for full school weeks

Updated: 12 hours ago
Many of the parents and guardians are wanting to see a five day school week rather than two. The parent hosting this said the current plans in place are an inconvenience to all parties.

News

Parents react to back-to-school plan for Nixa Public Schools

Updated: 13 hours ago
Kara Strickland reports.

News

Christian County Health Department reports 30 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
County health leaders report 241 total cases.