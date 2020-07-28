Visitors from all over the country sound off on Branson face-covering proposal

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Tuesday Branson’s Board of Alderman will vote in a special meeting on if people will be required to wear face coverings.

The proposal, much like others in surrounding cities would require some sort of mask for anyone 12 and up while in public spaces. This would exclude them wearing a mask during recreational activities as long as they are able to social distance.

While a global pandemic might be going on right now, that has not stopped many tourists from stopping by and exploring the town. Some say the no mask requirement is a big incentive for them to visit.

“I’m here because they don’t have a mask mandate,” Chip Pierce from Texas explains. “It’s crazy in Texas with the stupidity. And I came here a month ago and didn’t see any mask so I said I’m coming back.”

Others were surprised when they arrived to see few people wearing them.

Ruth Ullet and her daughter Sophia came to Branson from St. Louis to escape for a couple of days. They say that when they got to their hotel and saw staff were all wearing masks they felt comfortable. But seeing so many people on the streets without masks has left them more concerned.

“I think we’re going to leave early,” Ulett says.

While some see the benefits of wearing a mask as extra protection, they don’t think it should be something regulated by the city.

“It should be a choice,” Glenn Milton from Illinois says. “The government shouldn’t be telling us to do that.”

“We’re a free country,” Cesar Buentello, from Texas adds. “It’s America. Why are people being told what to do like that.”

The decision will be made at 2p.m. Tuesday at Branson City Hall during a special meeting.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.