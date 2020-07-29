Advertisement

Arkansas’ governor discouraged by backlog of COVID-19 tests

He announced his frustration Wednesday while delivering his daily briefing in Russellville.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (KY3) -

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson says he is discouraged by the backlog of tests for COVID-19.

The state tested nearly 4,500 patients on Tuesday. In June, the state tested an average of 8,000 patients per day. The reason for the drop in testing is a backlog at commercial labs. The backlog is one across the country. White House officials told the governor they expect commercial labs to increase production in August.

State health leaders Wednesday announced an additional 787 cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 40,181. The state announced six more deaths Wednesday.

