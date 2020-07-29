Back-to-school planning for children with special needs adds unique set of challenges

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Parents may be stressed as they prepare for the upcoming school year but parents with children who require special education face a set of unique challenges. This school year is all about change and the unknown but schedules and predictability play an essential role for children with special needs. This uncertainty can cause some distress.

Elizabeth Obrey is a parent to two children with special needs and works at The Arc in Springfield.

“It’s really causing some issues for families that have children that are expecting, this is what my school year looks like,” Obrey says. “I’ve been going to school and this is how it works. The bus comes and picks me up so there’s a lot of fear for parents in our community that aren’t going to be able to fill those needs, that predictability for their students.”

The Arc provides services for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities. Obrey says the social aspect of in-person learning is crucial for children who need special education.

“With the complications that we have, whether it be wearing masks, social distancing, it takes that vital piece of why we want our children in school and kinda compromises that and changes that,” Obrey says.

One Nixa parent, Melinda Abernatha, says she’s been debating homeschooling her son with down syndrome because virtual learning wasn’t beneficial for him and he can’t wear a mask all day in school.

“It’s a tough decision and it’s gonna be a juggling,” Abernatha says. “I may have to go to work maybe second shift instead of daytime.”

Obrey says teaching students with special needs takes a different skillset.

“Most of us haven’t been trained in looking at how to educate our children,” Obrey says. “We do a lot of life skills, we teach our children how to live, how to be as independent as possible but when it comes down to that educational piece, we look towards our professionals and our teachers to help and assist with that so when we have that put on to us as parents, it can be a little frightening.”

Students who require special education usually need a lot of repetition with their lessons and Obrey says it may be hard for them to generalize what they learn, if they’re learning at home.

