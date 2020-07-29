Branson School District offering in-person, virtual classes; requiring masks for most students

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -

The Branson School District will offer two options for students returning to class this fall. And the district will require masks for most students.

Students can choose between in-person classes for five days or an all virtual option for five days. Students fourth-grade and up must wear masks while on campus. The district will administer social distancing in classrooms, the playgrounds and while in the hallways. All grades must wear face coverings while on the bus.

The district begins classes August 24.

