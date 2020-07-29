CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for fugitive

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Daniel Lloyd Whitaker is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance. (KY3)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Daniel Lloyd Whitaker. He’s charged with unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of a controlled substance. Springfield police say the 35-year-old is also a suspect in theft cases and drug-related crimes.

Whitaker is about 5′11″ and has brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on the lower left side of his neck. Officers say he has connections in Marshfield and Columbia, Missouri.

If you see Daniel Whitaker, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). If your tip helps officers arrest him, you could get a cash reward of up to $1,000.

