CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for fugitive
Detectives say Daniel Whitaker could be connected to thefts and drug crimes.
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Daniel Lloyd Whitaker. He’s charged with unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of a controlled substance. Springfield police say the 35-year-old is also a suspect in theft cases and drug-related crimes.
Whitaker is about 5′11″ and has brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on the lower left side of his neck. Officers say he has connections in Marshfield and Columbia, Missouri.
If you see Daniel Whitaker, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). If your tip helps officers arrest him, you could get a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.