Graves confirmed as new leader of Arkansas’ prison system

FILE - In this April 27, 2017, file photo, Solomon Graves, right, explains to members of the media the ground rules for selecting media witnesses for the scheduled execution of Kenneth Williams at the Cummins Unit prison at Varner, Ark. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday, July 23, 2020, named Graves, a former spokesman for the state's prisons and the Department of Correction's chief of staff as the new head of the prison and parole system. (AP Photo/Kelly P. Kissel, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) —

An Arkansas Department of Corrections official has been confirmed as the prison system’s new leader.

The department said Tuesday that Solomon Graves had been confirmed by the Board of Corrections as the Department of Corrections' next secretary.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson last week appointed Graves to the post.

Graves replaces Wendy Kelley, who announced last month that she was retiring. He begins the new role Saturday.

Graves takes over the state prison and parole system as the state struggles with a coronavirus outbreak among its inmates.

Graves has served as Kelley's chief of staff for the past year and before that was the public information officer for the Division of Correction. From 2007 to 2016, he was board administrator for the Parole Board.

