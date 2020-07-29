Group releases plans for resort, water park in Hollister, Mo.

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) -

Imagine Resorts and Hotels revealed plans Wednesday for a new resort and water park in Hollister, Mo.

The company calls it a first-of-its-kind park.

The 575,000 square foot facility will feature a 100,000 square foot water park. Plans for the resort include 450 guest rooms and cabins, at least six restaurants and retail space.

“We’re so please to bring the world’s first of thee family-friendly, branded destination resorts to the vibrant vacation area of Hollister and Branson,” said Bruce Neviaser, CEO and Managing Member of Imagine Resorts. “This resort will be exciting addition to the area, and we look forward to being an active member of the business community.”

Imagine representatives say they are investing $300 million into the resort project. It should provide 450 jobs for the area. The group hopes to break ground in 2021 with completion in 2023.

