Advertisement

Kansas City Chiefs RB Damien Williams opts out

CORRECTS THE WINNING TOUCHDOWN TO THE FINAL TOUCHDOWN - Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams, right, pulls away from San Francisco 49ers' Jimmie Ward on his way to the final touchdown during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
CORRECTS THE WINNING TOUCHDOWN TO THE FINAL TOUCHDOWN - Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams, right, pulls away from San Francisco 49ers' Jimmie Ward on his way to the final touchdown during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) -

Running back Damien Williams, whose strong postseason helped Kansas City to its first Super Bowl championship in 50 years, is opting out of playing the upcoming season.

The 28-year-old Williams had 290 yards and six touchdowns in three postseason games — two TDs in the Super Bowl — for the Chiefs. He has been plagued by injuries in his six pro seasons, and rushed for 498 yards and five touchdowns on 111 carries during the regular season.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said in a statement:

“As an organization, we certainly understand and respect Damien’s choice, knowing it was made in the best interest of his family. He means a lot to our football team as a player and a person, and we’re going to miss having him around this season.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Donaldson goes deep as Twins top Cards 6-3 in home opener

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Cardinals starter Carlos Martínez (0-1) was pulled after 3 2/3 innings, when the homer by Donaldson ended his night.

News

Cardinals RHP Mikolas out for season with forearm surgery

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas will have season-ending surgery to repair a tendon in his strained right forearm, creating an opening in the rotation.

News

Tigers’ bullpen sharp in 4-3 win over Royals

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kansas City starter Kyle Zimmer pitched two scoreless innings.

News

Patrick Mahomes becomes part owner of the Kansas City Royals

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT
"I'm honored to become a part owner of the Kansas City Royals," said Patrick Mahomes. "I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I'm excited to do."

Latest News

News

Back to health, Blues and Avalanche top two teams in West

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:39 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The two teams get things rolling Sunday in Edmonton by facing each other to kick off a round-robin tournament to determine seeding in the West.

News

Royals slug 6 HRs in 14-6 win over Tigers

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:43 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Salvador Perez, Jorge Soler and Brett Phillips also homered for Kansas City.

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

News

Chiefs’ Reid has plan in place for pandemic-altered camp

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The league gave the Chiefs and Texans, who play in the season opener Sept. 10, the go-ahead to have rookies, quarterbacks and select veteran report last week.

News

Miami Marlins cancel home opener after COVID-19 outbreak on team

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:03 AM CDT
The Miami Marlins’ home opener Monday night against Baltimore has been postponed as the Marlins deal with a coronavirus outbreak that stranded them in Philadelphia.

Sports

Max McGreevy wins 31st Annual Price Cutter Tournament

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT
The 2020 Price Cutter Charity Championship is won by Max McGreevy with a -21.