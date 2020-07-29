Advertisement

Missouri State athletics reports 31 positive tests for COVID-19 among its 400 athletes

Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Missouri State has released COVID-testing results for its athletic program and so far there have been 31 positive cases among the 400 athletes in various sports.

“It’s a number that we’re going to keep close tabs on,” said Katie Towns, the Assistant Director with the Springfield-Greene Co. Health Department.

No breakdown was available by sport, but the number represents about eight percent of the school’s athletic population. MSU did not have details on how many cases are still active or how many were asymptomatic.

Athletic Director Kyle Moats did say a majority of the cases were not members of the football program, which is scheduled to open against Oklahoma in a month. He also said that high-risk sports such as football, volleyball and soccer are being monitored closely in accordance with NCAA guidelines.

“Although we’re not testing daily like the NBA, we are testing weekly with all the high risk sports because that’s what’s mandatory,” Moats said. “So we are doing what we’re asked to do. I think we’re testing about as much as we can test and I feel comfortable with that.”

Perhaps most troubling about the news is that the significant number of cases comes even before other students converge on campus for fall classes.

And with MSU’s enrollment above 20,000 students the health department is preparing for things to get worse.

“Yes, we are anticipating we’ll see spread,” said Towns. “Anytime you have classes or close living situations there’s going to be spread of disease.”

Towns pointed out that after early COVID cases were spread out among all age groups, the situation has changed in the last couple of months with significant increases among 20 to 39 year-olds.

She pointed to public gatherings as the reason why.

”This virus is forcing us to do things that are alternative to some of our basic needs,” Towns said. “And socialization is real. Especially within that demographic we’re seeing those cases increase. We don’t want to say that people should abandon that but there are ways you can limit activity. If people could limit your social network and the number of people your around on a regular basis.”

As for the tenuous future of athletic activity?

“We want to have sports,” Moats said. “We believe that’s a big part of the college experience. We’ve got kids in the spring who were shut out. We certainly don’t want that to happen again so we’re gonna move forward...... as of today.”

Stay tuned.

Because as we’ve seen in major league baseball, things can change rather quickly.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Taney County Health Department releases possible community exposures from COVID-19 cases

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Health leaders report 272 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

News

Auto repair shops stay busy from spring hailstorms

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Meteorologist Leah Hill reports.

News

Missouri State athletics reports 31 positive tests for COVID-19 among its 400 athletes

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Joe Hickman reports.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy Rain Threat Tonight Through Friday

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Showers and storms will be scattered in nature today.

Latest News

News

Auto body shops repairing cars from spring storms

Updated: 56 minutes ago
After one of the worst hail seasons repair shops have seen in decades, they are finally seeing blue skies.

News

On Your Side: Did you get this letter about your property deed?

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
A letter is showing up in Christian County mailboxes. You might think it’s a bill.

News

Police find body after serving search warrant in Joplin, Mo.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Authorities have found a body while attempting to serve a search warrant on a kidnapping suspect.

News

Gov. Parson meets with Springfield area school districts to discuss fall reopening plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kara Strickland
“Good input today, good conversation with the administrators trying to find out how we move forward and to realize we have got to deal with the virus and we have got to deal with the schools at the same time,” Gov. Parson said.

News

Governor Parson discusses reopening of schools with area superintendents

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kara Strickland reports.

News

Springfield moms find solution to virtual learning concerns

Updated: 1 hours ago
Sara Forhetz reports.