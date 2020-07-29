Nursing facility employee tests positive for the coronavirus in Stockton, Mo.

STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) -

Citizens Memorial Hospital reports a Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Lake Stockton is a skilled nursing facility in Stockton and is owned and operated by Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation.

The employee has not worked since July 25. The employee developed symptoms and a fever July 26 and was tested July 27. The employee is at home in quarantine and is being monitored by the Cedar County Health Department. The administration contacted residents, family members and employees of the potential exposure. The facility is working closely with the Cedar County Health Department, Citizens Memorial Hospital infection prevention specialists and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to contain any possible outbreak.

Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility employees are screened each shift for COVID-19 symptoms, have their temperature taken before being allowed to work and must wear a mask, eye protection and other personal protective equipment during their shifts. Additional preventative measures include extensive hand-washing, practicing social distancing, disinfecting and restricting in-person visitations.

“In our six long-term care facilities and one residential care center, we continue to conduct random employee COVID-19 testing and complete employee symptom checks. We also test and quarantine all new admissions/readmissions to our facilities,” says Joylyn Smith, RN, infection prevention coordinator for Citizens Memorial Hospital and CMH Foundation.

Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility cares for 80 residents and employes 88 employees. All residents and employees will be tested Friday, July 31 and closely monitored for symptoms. The facility canceled group activities and discontinued communal dining with residents being served their meals in their rooms.

Due to the increase of positive COVID-19 cases in southwest Missouri, outdoor and open window visits were suspended in all CMH long-term care facilities July 17. It is important that family members and friends stay connected to residents during this time and use technology and alternative communication methods including Skype, FaceTime, phone calls and email.

“The health and safety of our residents and employees remains a top priority,” says Chris McBratney, CMH Administrative Director of Long-Term Care. “Our employees follow strict infection prevention protocols, which should minimize the risk to our residents. This is the first positive COVID-19 test for Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility and thanks to the efforts of our residents, residents’ families and employees, we’ve been able to have no positive COVID-19 cases at this location over the last 20 weeks. We will continue to be vigilant in keeping our residents healthy and safe.”

CMH Foundation operates six long-term care facilities in Ash Grove, Bolivar, Buffalo, El Dorado Springs and Stockton, and one residential care center in Bolivar.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.