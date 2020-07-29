Off-duty sheriff’s deputy at Lake of the Ozarks saves a man from his burning house

TUSCUMBIA, Mo. (KY3) -The Miller County sheriff is praising one of his deputies for rescuing a doctor from his burning house last weekend. Sheriff Gregoire posted the following message on the department’s Facebook Page.

“Sheriff Gregoire would like to recognize Deputy Andrew Wickham for his dedicated service above and beyond. On Saturday July 25th, while enjoying his day off Deputy Wickham drove by a house in Tuscumbia and observed that it was engulfed in flames. Deputy Wickham quickly went to the house and attempted to make contact with the resident. Deputy Wickham was unable to get anyone to answer the door and forcibly entered the house and found Dr. Paul Howard sitting in a chair. Deputy Wickham got Dr. Howard out of the house and called for help. Without Deputy Wickham’s quick action, we may have lost an important member of our community. Thank you Andy for always putting others first and being committed to excellence.”

No word yet on what started the fire.

