On Your Side: Did you get this letter about your property deed?

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) -

A letter is showing up in Christian County mailboxes. You might think it’s a bill.

It arrived in Dianne Moore’s mailbox.

“It had a return envelope to mail the bill back,” she said.

It’s an offer to send a copy of her deed. It’s labeled a service fee. Mail back $87. The fine print reads it’s ‘not associated with any governmental agency'.

On Your Side has covered similar letters for years. Companies take public property records and try to sell you copies. Also in the fine print: This is not a bill. This is a solicitation.

“If we can help others to avoid this, that’s the best thing to do. Fortunately we did not send it in. We contacted you,” said Moore.

Here’s the bottom line. You can mail nearly $100 and hope to get a copy of the deed or go to your county courthouse.

Typically you only have to pay for the printing, which is usually $1 per page.

