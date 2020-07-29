Advertisement

On Your Side: Did you get this letter about your property deed?

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) -

A letter is showing up in Christian County mailboxes. You might think it’s a bill.

It arrived in Dianne Moore’s mailbox.

“It had a return envelope to mail the bill back,” she said.

It’s an offer to send a copy of her deed. It’s labeled a service fee. Mail back $87. The fine print reads it’s ‘not associated with any governmental agency'.

On Your Side has covered similar letters for years. Companies take public property records and try to sell you copies. Also in the fine print: This is not a bill. This is a solicitation.

“If we can help others to avoid this, that’s the best thing to do. Fortunately we did not send it in. We contacted you,” said Moore.

Here’s the bottom line. You can mail nearly $100 and hope to get a copy of the deed or go to your county courthouse.

Typically you only have to pay for the printing, which is usually $1 per page.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Taney County Health Department releases possible community exposures from COVID-19 cases

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Health leaders report 272 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

News

Auto repair shops stay busy from spring hailstorms

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Meteorologist Leah Hill reports.

News

Missouri State athletics reports 31 positive tests for COVID-19 among its 400 athletes

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Joe Hickman reports.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy Rain Threat Tonight Through Friday

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Showers and storms will be scattered in nature today.

News

Missouri State athletics reports 31 positive tests for COVID-19 among its 400 athletes

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Missouri State University's athletic department has announced that since they started testing in May, they've so far seen 31 positive tests for COVID-19 among the approximately 400 athletes in their various sports....and that's before other students arrive on campus for the fall semester that the local health department believes will probably bring more cases on campus.

Latest News

News

Auto body shops repairing cars from spring storms

Updated: 56 minutes ago
After one of the worst hail seasons repair shops have seen in decades, they are finally seeing blue skies.

News

Police find body after serving search warrant in Joplin, Mo.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Authorities have found a body while attempting to serve a search warrant on a kidnapping suspect.

News

Gov. Parson meets with Springfield area school districts to discuss fall reopening plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kara Strickland
“Good input today, good conversation with the administrators trying to find out how we move forward and to realize we have got to deal with the virus and we have got to deal with the schools at the same time,” Gov. Parson said.

News

Governor Parson discusses reopening of schools with area superintendents

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kara Strickland reports.

News

Springfield moms find solution to virtual learning concerns

Updated: 1 hours ago
Sara Forhetz reports.