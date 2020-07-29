Police find body after serving search warrant in Joplin, Mo.

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) -

Authorities have found a body while attempting to serve a search warrant on a kidnapping suspect.

The Joplin Globe reports that the discovery was made Tuesday on a property southwest of Joplin after 47-year-old Freddie Tilton surrendered following a standoff.

Newton County deputies and Joplin police had gone to the property intending to conduct a search after receiving a tip that there was a body in some woods on the property.

