Popular fall festival canceled this year because of COVID-19

SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) -

The planning committee for the Apple Festival voted 10 to 8 to cancel the event this fall.

According to the event’s Facebook Page, more than 50 people attended a meeting that lasted around two hours Tuesday night. 27 people spoke during the meeting.

The festival was scheduled for September 10-12. A graphic on the Facebook Page says the festival in 2021 is scheduled for September 9-11.

This would have been the 47th year for the festival. This is the first time that it has been canceled.

