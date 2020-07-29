Advertisement

Springfield businesses offer options for to help with virtual classrooms

“We’ll have a full network computer center so we’ll have virtual learning set up."
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

New options are popping up for For parents who are faced with full-time or part-time virtual learning in the Springfield School District.

“When the information came out last week of the structure SPS came up with we had to decide as a family how are we going to work through this,” said Brett Payne, dad, and owner of Contender Esports.

So on Sunday, he posted an idea on Facebook proposing to offer a drop off option for parents to use his Esports computers and technology for the days they are doing virtual school.

“The next morning, we had literally hundreds of families contacting us.,” he says. “Even as we’re speaking they are continuing to come in.”

A more in-depth plan that will be released Thursday will lay out some of their ideas including supplement learning like coding, computer building, and team-building educational games.

The Discovery Center rolled out its supplemental learning program for elementary-age students too.

They hope it helps with some of the childcare needs but also provides support to what they are learning. Something they learned during virtual learning at the end of the last school year.

“There was some facilitation that needed to happen for the students and for some of them it was a lot of help that they needed for their virtual learning,” said Rob Blevins, Executive Director of the Discovery Center.

And then there are some facilities popping up just to fill this need.

“We were in the processes of opening up a behavior clinic in January and we saw a need and we have the support of the community to open up a center to help with the current COVID 19 crisis,” Michael Harris says.

Harris has founded Outer Rim Learning, a facility to provide childcare and teachers to help with virtual learning in a structured setting.

“We’ll have a full network computer center so we’ll have virtual learning set up,” he says. “But we will mostly work with kids who have social, behavioral, and emotional issues. That may just need that extra accountability and that extra push.”

Community members coming together to fill a need for families but not without a hefty price tag.

The supplemental learning packages can range from $400 to $1,000 a month for one child.

The Springfield-Greene County Library System says they hope to help as well, but they will not be providing childcare programs. The library will offer free to-go materials for families to do at home together. They will also continue their virtual reading times they’ve been doing since April.

