Springfield moms come together to educate kids at home

A group of moms is coming together to help teach each other’s kids during the three days Springfield students will be out of the traditional classroom.

The moms say their model is transferable. Here’s how it will work for this group of three moms. Each mom will take one day a week to educate their kids, plus the children of the other two moms in their group.

That way, instead of having to take off so much work, they just talked to each of their employers about working from home once a week while it's their day to teach, and shifting their work hours around the hours of instruction.

Alicia Shirato says they’ve all determined not to make this a throw-away year, but rather one where their kids will actually learn more than they ever have. They’re encouraging everyone to find a group, band together, and find a schedule that is workable for everyone.

"I'm excited about it because it's an opportunity we've never had before to really participate on a different level. We've always been those moms to make sure we knew what they were doing, see where they are at, but this is a level of engagement we've never been able to participate in before, so it is kind of neat," Shirato said.

The kids will be packing lunches daily, helping sanitize everything, and they will all be able to keep their social distance. The group is planning to rotate homes.

Shirato also said her group's employers were willing to work with them, and were excited to allow them to work from home once a week, and shift their hours as needed, in order to not have them all missing three days a week.

“This is the smartest way to go for my family so we are not sacrificing things financially at a level that we cannot handle. We have the ability to still go to work and our kids are still going to get the education that they need. It’s a small setting so I’ll have 6, 7 kids one day a week... so I can give all my effort to that, so it’s kind of cool,” she said.

