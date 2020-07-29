Advertisement

Springfield moms come together to educate kids at home

Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

A group of moms is coming together to help teach each other’s kids during the three days Springfield students will be out of the traditional classroom.

The moms say their model is transferable. Here’s how it will work for this group of three moms. Each mom will take one day a week to educate their kids, plus the children of the other two moms in their group.

That way, instead of having to take off so much work, they just talked to each of their employers about working from home once a week while it's their day to teach, and shifting their work hours around the hours of instruction.

Alicia Shirato says they’ve all determined not to make this a throw-away year, but rather one where their kids will actually learn more than they ever have. They’re encouraging everyone to find a group, band together, and find a schedule that is workable for everyone.

"I'm excited about it because it's an opportunity we've never had before to really participate on a different level. We've always been those moms to make sure we knew what they were doing, see where they are at, but this is a level of engagement we've never been able to participate in before, so it is kind of neat," Shirato said.

The kids will be packing lunches daily, helping sanitize everything, and they will all be able to keep their social distance. The group is planning to rotate homes.

Shirato also said her group's employers were willing to work with them, and were excited to allow them to work from home once a week, and shift their hours as needed, in order to not have them all missing three days a week.

“This is the smartest way to go for my family so we are not sacrificing things financially at a level that we cannot handle. We have the ability to still go to work and our kids are still going to get the education that they need. It’s a small setting so I’ll have 6, 7 kids one day a week... so I can give all my effort to that, so it’s kind of cool,” she said.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Garden Spot: Watermelon season

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Fassnight Farms' Dan Bigbee shares his secret to good watermelons.

News

Garden Spot: Watermelon season

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Fassnight Farms' Dan Bigbee shares his secret to good watermelons.

News

Springfield moms come together to educate kids at home

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Sara Forhetz reports.

News

Nursing facility employee tests positive for the coronavirus in Stockton, Mo.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Lake Stockton is a skilled nursing facility in Stockton and is owned and operated by Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation.

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Increased threat of storms, heavy rain Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Showers and storms will be scattered in nature today.

News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: KY3′s Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour where to expect storms, heavy rain Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for storms and heavy rain Wednesday. See hour-by-hour where to expect the worst.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: KY3's Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour where to expect storms, heavy rain Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for storms and heavy rain Wednesday. See hour-by-hour where to expect the worst.

News

Branson School District offering in-person, virtual classes; requiring masks for most students

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Branson School District will offer two options for students returning to class this fall.

News

Bolivar School District announces masking policy for students

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Bolivar School District announced this week it will require masks at its campus buildings for all students, staff and visitors.