Advertisement

Springfield parents struggle finding care for kids during school year

Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

When Springfield schools open next month, no students will be in class more than two days a week, leaving many parents to wonder about daycare.

As a result, businesses are making changes to help families struggling to find care for their kids.

“I think a lot of businesses are pivoting right now and change the services that they provide, just because that’s where the need is, and that’s where people need help,” said Niki Wiltshire.

Niki Wiltshire is the CEO of Nany 2 U, a mobile childcare service that usually specializes in providing care for families while on vacation, but now they are adding a new service.

“So we are going to reduce our pricing and see if we can get nannies that are more available on a regular basis so more like two or three days a week as opposed to one or two nights a month,” said Wiltshire.

Wiltshire says there is a background check on all of their nannies and they are all registered within the state of Missouri to be childcare providers.

“And depending on the age and depending on the parents if they would like us to help with their schooling we can do that as well, I think that will be a lot of help to moms and dads who are having to do that at home now,” said Wiltshire.

And if you are a parent looking for a list of childcare services offered, you can call the Council of Churches referral line for free.

“The childcare that we refer to, we actually refer to licensed homes, and centers, faith-based childcare programs, all of the licensed exempt childcare programs that are out there,” said Nicole Piper.

You can find the following childcare options here:

https://www.nanny2u.net/

http://ccozarks.org/rsvp/rsvpbookdrive/?gclid=CjwKCAjwmf_4BRABEiwAGhDfScB-_U5cmDyVHWkdKvXnF4bBmqYV8lozB9aD4tzr64IugCuubJL15xoCpEMQAvD_BwE

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Springfield City Council unanimously passes $2.7 million health department budget adjustment

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kara Strickland reports.

News

“Children’s Hour” puppets donated to Springfield museum

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
The best known puppets on “The Children’s Hour”.. who were like friends of the family... will soon be on display at the Springfield History Museum. The wildly popular afternoon kid show aired here on KY3 for three decades.

News

On Your Side: Riding the school bus during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
Riding the bus to school is about to look a lot different.

News

Puppets from KY3's "Children's Hour" find new home in Springfield History Museum - clipped version

Updated: 2 hours ago
Robert Hahn reports.

Latest News

News

Several states, City of Chicago add Missouri to 14-day quarantine travel list

Updated: 3 hours ago
Several states, City of Chicago add Missouri to 14-day quarantine travel list

Local

Medicaid expansion vote in Missouri coming next week

Updated: 3 hours ago
Expanding Medicaid in Missouri is one of the big ballot issues for Tuesday, August 4. Some people on both sides of the issue talk about their thoughts and why it should or shouldn't be passed.

News

Several states, City of Chicago add Missouri to 14-day quarantine travel list

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and the City of Chicago have added Missouri to the list of states where residents and visitors must quarantine for 14-days upon entering their state or city.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Stormy Forecast Rest of the Week

Updated: 3 hours ago
Showers and storms will be scattered in nature today.

News

Springfield City Council unanimously passes $2.7 million health department budget adjustment

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland
The money will go toward hiring up to 40 new contact tracers.

News

Branson (Mo.) Board of Aldermen approves masking mandate

Updated: 4 hours ago
The ordinance requires anyone 13 and up to wear masks or other face coverings in any public space.