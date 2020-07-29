Springfield parents struggle finding care for kids during school year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

When Springfield schools open next month, no students will be in class more than two days a week, leaving many parents to wonder about daycare.

As a result, businesses are making changes to help families struggling to find care for their kids.

“I think a lot of businesses are pivoting right now and change the services that they provide, just because that’s where the need is, and that’s where people need help,” said Niki Wiltshire.

Niki Wiltshire is the CEO of Nany 2 U, a mobile childcare service that usually specializes in providing care for families while on vacation, but now they are adding a new service.

“So we are going to reduce our pricing and see if we can get nannies that are more available on a regular basis so more like two or three days a week as opposed to one or two nights a month,” said Wiltshire.

Wiltshire says there is a background check on all of their nannies and they are all registered within the state of Missouri to be childcare providers.

“And depending on the age and depending on the parents if they would like us to help with their schooling we can do that as well, I think that will be a lot of help to moms and dads who are having to do that at home now,” said Wiltshire.

And if you are a parent looking for a list of childcare services offered, you can call the Council of Churches referral line for free.

“The childcare that we refer to, we actually refer to licensed homes, and centers, faith-based childcare programs, all of the licensed exempt childcare programs that are out there,” said Nicole Piper.

You can find the following childcare options here:

https://www.nanny2u.net/

http://ccozarks.org/rsvp/rsvpbookdrive/?gclid=CjwKCAjwmf_4BRABEiwAGhDfScB-_U5cmDyVHWkdKvXnF4bBmqYV8lozB9aD4tzr64IugCuubJL15xoCpEMQAvD_BwE

