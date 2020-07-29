Advertisement

Taney County Health Department releases possible community exposures from COVID-19 cases

A healthcare worker unpacks a sampling tube, Friday, July 24, 2020, at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium, in Miami. Florida has experienced a sharp increase in coronavirus deaths over the past two weeks, including another 136 recorded Friday as the state's total confirmed cases topped 400,000. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -

The Taney County Health Department released a list of possible community exposures from cases of COVID-19.

Health leaders report 272 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The county reports four deaths.

The possible exposures include:

*July 16, 8 p.m.: The Dutton’s Show

*July 18, 7:30 p.m.: Haygoods Show

*July 19, 9:30 a.m.: First Baptist Church & Scooters Gas Station

*July 21, 10:30 a.m.: Casey’s in Forsyth

*July 22: Big Cedar Dock

*July 22, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.: Walmart Branson Parkway

*July 23, 7 p.m.: Olive Garden

These exposures are considered low-risk. Health leaders ask you to monitor symptoms.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

