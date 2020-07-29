Taney County Health Department releases possible community exposures from COVID-19 cases
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -
The Taney County Health Department released a list of possible community exposures from cases of COVID-19.
Health leaders report 272 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The county reports four deaths.
The possible exposures include:
*July 16, 8 p.m.: The Dutton’s Show
*July 18, 7:30 p.m.: Haygoods Show
*July 19, 9:30 a.m.: First Baptist Church & Scooters Gas Station
*July 21, 10:30 a.m.: Casey’s in Forsyth
*July 22: Big Cedar Dock
*July 22, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.: Walmart Branson Parkway
*July 23, 7 p.m.: Olive Garden
These exposures are considered low-risk. Health leaders ask you to monitor symptoms.
