Taney County Health Department releases possible community exposures from COVID-19 cases

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -

The Taney County Health Department released a list of possible community exposures from cases of COVID-19.

Health leaders report 272 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The county reports four deaths.

The possible exposures include:

*July 16, 8 p.m.: The Dutton’s Show

*July 18, 7:30 p.m.: Haygoods Show

*July 19, 9:30 a.m.: First Baptist Church & Scooters Gas Station

*July 21, 10:30 a.m.: Casey’s in Forsyth

*July 22: Big Cedar Dock

*July 22, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.: Walmart Branson Parkway

*July 23, 7 p.m.: Olive Garden

These exposures are considered low-risk. Health leaders ask you to monitor symptoms.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.