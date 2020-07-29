Thousands of tires pile up in north Arkansas as result of ongoing legal battle

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - People in Boone County pay a small fee to drop off used tires they no longer want. Typically those tires are taken out of the county by a contractor every week.

But a month's worth of tires has now built up.

“They can’t afford to pick it up, and tires are accumulating,” said Bill Lord, the Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District interim director.

That’s because Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District, which is responsible for collecting and getting rid of the tires, has a frozen bank account, and can’t pay the contractor to ship the tires out. And the recent rain has not helped the situation.

“That little bit of water breeds mosquitoes, frogs and other things come to eat the mosquitoes, snakes come to eat the frogs,” Lord said.

The tires are a result of an ongoing court battle.

A few years ago a judge ordered taxpayers in north Arkansas pay a yearly $18 fee to make up for the District defaulting on $12 million in bonds for a landfill.

Attorney Matt Bishop represents the people who are suing the district over that fee, saying it’s illegal.

So far the courts have ruled in Bishop’s favor, and the more-than $2 million already collected from taxpayers has gone into a court registry where no one has access to it yet.

”We’ve been against the $18 from the very beginning,” said Fred Woehl, the Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District chairman.

But even though the district didn’t want the fee in the first place, now it can’t access its funds because of Bishop, who is trying to get the taxpayers their money back one way or another.

”We said, ‘Well, the district still owes the money,’ so we garnished them. Just like anybody else gets garnished when they have a judgement against them,” Bishop said.

”He froze our accounts,” Woehl said. “And the money we had in our accounts had nothing to do with the $18. There’s not a dime of $18 anything in there.”

And in the meantime, tires continue to build up.

”Unfortunately it’s turned into a mess for everybody,” Lord said.

A judge will make the decision Thursday to determine whether or not the District's account will be unfrozen, and they can immediately start picking tires up again.

