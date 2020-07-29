Advertisement

Thousands of tires pile up in north Arkansas as result of ongoing legal battle

Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - People in Boone County pay a small fee to drop off used tires they no longer want. Typically those tires are taken out of the county by a contractor every week.

But a month's worth of tires has now built up.

“They can’t afford to pick it up, and tires are accumulating,” said Bill Lord, the Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District interim director.

That’s because Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District, which is responsible for collecting and getting rid of the tires, has a frozen bank account, and can’t pay the contractor to ship the tires out. And the recent rain has not helped the situation.

“That little bit of water breeds mosquitoes, frogs and other things come to eat the mosquitoes, snakes come to eat the frogs,” Lord said.

The tires are a result of an ongoing court battle.

A few years ago a judge ordered taxpayers in north Arkansas pay a yearly $18 fee to make up for the District defaulting on $12 million in bonds for a landfill.

Attorney Matt Bishop represents the people who are suing the district over that fee, saying it’s illegal.

So far the courts have ruled in Bishop’s favor, and the more-than $2 million already collected from taxpayers has gone into a court registry where no one has access to it yet.

”We’ve been against the $18 from the very beginning,” said Fred Woehl, the Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District chairman.

But even though the district didn’t want the fee in the first place, now it can’t access its funds because of Bishop, who is trying to get the taxpayers their money back one way or another.

”We said, ‘Well, the district still owes the money,’ so we garnished them. Just like anybody else gets garnished when they have a judgement against them,” Bishop said.

”He froze our accounts,” Woehl said. “And the money we had in our accounts had nothing to do with the $18. There’s not a dime of $18 anything in there.”

And in the meantime, tires continue to build up.

”Unfortunately it’s turned into a mess for everybody,” Lord said.

A judge will make the decision Thursday to determine whether or not the District's account will be unfrozen, and they can immediately start picking tires up again.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy Rain Threat Tonight Through Friday

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Showers and storms will be scattered in nature today.

News

Springfield moms find solution to virtual learning concerns

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Sara Forhetz reports.

News

Off-duty deputy saves Tuscumbia, Mo. doctor from burning home

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
An off-duty Miller County, Mo. deputy is being credited for saving the live of a man who was inside his home as it was engulfed in flames.

News

Suspended University of Arkansas professor indicted on fraud counts

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A suspended University of Arkansas professor has been indicted on multiple wire and passport fraud counts.

News

Off-duty deputy saves Tuscumbia, Mo. doctor from burning home

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Off-duty deputy saves Tuscumbia, Mo. doctor from burning home

Latest News

News

Back-to-school planning for children with special needs adds unique set of challenges

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Parents may be stressed as they prepare for the upcoming school year but parents with children who require special education face a set of unique challenges. This school year is all about change and the unknown but schedules and predictability play an essential role for children with special needs. This uncertainty can cause some distress.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports record day of COVID-19 cases, Arkansas cases staying steady

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Sports

Kansas City Chiefs RB Damien Williams opts out

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The 28-year-old Williams had 290 yards and six touchdowns in three postseason games — two TDs in the Super Bowl — for the Chiefs.

Group releases plans for resort, water park in Hollister, Mo.

Updated: 2 hours ago
The 575,000 square foot facility will feature a 100,000 square foot water park. Plans for the resort include 450 guest rooms and cabins, at least six restaurants and retail space.

News

Group releases plans for resort, water park in Hollister, Mo.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Imagine representatives say they are investing $300 million into the resort project.