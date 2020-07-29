Advertisement

Tigers’ bullpen sharp in 4-3 win over Royals

Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield(15) is greeted by Jorge Soler after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield(15) is greeted by Jorge Soler after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) —

Jonathan Schoop and Christin Stewart each hit a two-run homer in the third inning to lift the Detroit Tigers to a 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.

Whit Merrifield hit a three-run shot in the top of the third for Kansas City, but the Tigers answered quickly and held on from there. Tyler Alexander (1-0) and four other relievers kept the Royals scoreless for the final six innings, with Joe Jimenez pitching the ninth for his third save.

There were a pair of blunders in the ninth on the same play when Detroit first baseman C.J. Cron dropped a popup hit by Adalberto Mondesi, but Mondesi rounded first too far and was thrown out before he could get back to the bag.

Rony Garcia worked the first three innings for Detroit in his major league debut. The 22-year-old right-hander looked sharp until the third. That's when Brett Phillips hit a grounder that bounced off Cron for an error — and after Garcia retrieved the ball, his throw to first sailed past for another error.

That play left runners on second and third with one out, and Merrifield followed with a drive to left that made it 3-0. Garcia recovered to strike out his final two hitters.

Kansas City starter Kyle Zimmer pitched two scoreless innings, then hit JaCoby Jones with a pitch to start the Detroit third. Tyler Zuber (0-1) relieved and allowed the homers to Schoop and Stewart.

TAKING THE FIFTH

Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire wouldn't say much about the progress of top pitching prospect Casey Mize, who was left off the active roster for the start of the season. Mize was the top pick in the 2018 amateur draft, and Detroit fans are eagerly anticipating his big league debut — whenever it happens.

"He's fine. He's doing great," Gardenhire said when asked about Mize before Tuesday's game. "Not allowed to talk about him. I get in trouble every time I do."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: LHP Foster Griffin (strained left forearm) was put on the injured list after getting the win in his big league debut Monday night. LHP Mike Montgomery (strained lat) went on the IL as well. He was the starter Monday. Kansas City recalled OF Nick Heath and RHP Jake Newberry.

Tigers: Gardenhire said RHP Dario Agrazal will likely stop throwing for a few days after missing a scheduled start Tuesday with a forearm strain. "I don't think there was a tear or anything like that. It's just a strain," Gardenhire said.

UP NEXT

Detroit's Matthew Boyd (0-1) takes on Kansas City's Danny Duffy (0-1) in a matchup of left-handers Wednesday night.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

