Boys & Girls Club of Springfield releases its back-to-school plans

By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Boys and Girls Club of Springfield released its plans for the upcoming school year for their traditional units.

The club worked out plans to accommodate students doing in-person learning through Springfield Public Schools. The club’s CEO, Brandy Harris, says her first priority is always the students and their safety.

“Always want to be able to provide a safe space for kids and not just the physically safe space but the emotionally safe space too,” Harris says. “You have a caring, trusted adult who’s helping you navigate this.”

Students who do in-person learning will go to school twice a week and then do virtual learning for the other three days. Harris says on the alternating days, members can go to the Boys and Girls Club to have support from staff while doing that online school.

“I’m seated in SPS classes on Monday and Tuesday. I get to come to the club for full day services on Thursday and Friday from 7:30-5:30 and then alternating Wednesdays because you can’t accommodate all of those kids in our space on a Wednesday,” Harris says.

The club is hiring now to double their staff so they can handle the extra hours it's offering to provide those services to kids in the community.

“You still need someone as a child to help you navigate that and get through your assignments, also provide breaks and and guidance for you throughout the day and that’s what we exist to do,” Harris says.

Her number one goal is to prevent learning loss, while also allowing those kids to get the social interactions they need.

“You’re gonna have that time here at the club where we help you virtually learn, but we’re also gonna have that protected time before and after school where when you’re at the club things that would normally happen-- so we’re doing art projects, we’ve got rotations in the gym to make sure you have brain breaks and you’re maintaining healthy lifestyles,” Harris says.

Memberships to the club cost $25 per week. Registration for this upcoming school year at the boys and girls club starts on Monday, August 3rd and ends Friday, August 14th. The program starts on August 24th and runs through December.

