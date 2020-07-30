Advertisement

CATCH-A-CROOK: Deputies arrest suspect in trash dumping case

KY3 viewer tips helped investigators identify a man throwing garbage out of his truck.
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Security video shows a man throwing three bags of garbage out of his truck.
Security video shows a man throwing three bags of garbage out of his truck.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

In this week’s Catch a Crook, your tips helped Greene County deputies arrest a suspect in a trash dumping case at a C.A.R.E. facility in Springfield. Sheriff Jim Arnott says the man reportedly has a history of dumping garbage around Greene County.

Investigators say the man has a history of throwing garbage around Greene County.
Investigators say the man has a history of throwing garbage around Greene County.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Security video on July 18 shows a man drive into a parking lot at about 2:30 in the morning in the 3800 block of West Battlefield. The property is owned by C.A.R.E. A man gets out of the truck and throws three bags of trash onto the ground. He then gets back into his truck and leaves.

Deputies say the man could face a fine and jail time.
Deputies say the man could face a fine and jail time.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

The animal rescue agency says illegal garbage dumping has been a problem on the property. Sheriff Arnott says the case is moving forward and the man could face a fine and up to a year in jail.

Security video shows two men on April 1
Security video shows two men on April 1(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives are also looking for two men who stole a trailer from a home near West Bypass and Sunshine on April 1. Home surveillance video shows the men pull up in a two-tone truck around 5:11 a.m.

The men were in a silver Dodge pickup with black trim on bottom.
The men were in a silver Dodge pickup with black trim on bottom.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff Arnott says the thieves could be driving a 2004 silver Dodge pickup with black trim on the bottom and a white “tribal sticker” on the back window.

The victim says the truck has black rims, a black gas cap and a white "tribal sticker" on the back window.
The victim says the truck has black rims, a black gas cap and a white "tribal sticker" on the back window.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators believe these men could be connected to other thefts in Greene County.

This week’s fugitive is a Springfield man wanted on five felony warrants. The sheriff wants your help finding Thomas Allen Rathbun.

Greene County fugitive
Greene County fugitive(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

He’s 52-years-old. Rathbun is charged with possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, second-degree burglary, stealing, and tampering with a motor vehicle. If you’ve seen Rathbun or have any information on the stolen trailer, call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230.

