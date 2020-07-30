CATCH-A-CROOK: Deputies arrest suspect in trash dumping case
KY3 viewer tips helped investigators identify a man throwing garbage out of his truck.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
In this week’s Catch a Crook, your tips helped Greene County deputies arrest a suspect in a trash dumping case at a C.A.R.E. facility in Springfield. Sheriff Jim Arnott says the man reportedly has a history of dumping garbage around Greene County.
Security video on July 18 shows a man drive into a parking lot at about 2:30 in the morning in the 3800 block of West Battlefield. The property is owned by C.A.R.E. A man gets out of the truck and throws three bags of trash onto the ground. He then gets back into his truck and leaves.
The animal rescue agency says illegal garbage dumping has been a problem on the property. Sheriff Arnott says the case is moving forward and the man could face a fine and up to a year in jail.
Detectives are also looking for two men who stole a trailer from a home near West Bypass and Sunshine on April 1. Home surveillance video shows the men pull up in a two-tone truck around 5:11 a.m.
Sheriff Arnott says the thieves could be driving a 2004 silver Dodge pickup with black trim on the bottom and a white “tribal sticker” on the back window.
Investigators believe these men could be connected to other thefts in Greene County.
This week’s fugitive is a Springfield man wanted on five felony warrants. The sheriff wants your help finding Thomas Allen Rathbun.
He’s 52-years-old. Rathbun is charged with possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, second-degree burglary, stealing, and tampering with a motor vehicle. If you’ve seen Rathbun or have any information on the stolen trailer, call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230.
