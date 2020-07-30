Advertisement

College of the Ozarks suspends fall athletic competition over COVID-19 concerns

(KY3)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. (Edited News Release) - College of the Ozarks will suspend athletic competition for the College and high school for fall 2020 due to concerns involving COVID-19.

“The College’s goal is to remain in session throughout the fall semester,” said President Jerry C. Davis. “Therefore, we have to minimize risk to campus. Because of the residential nature of our campus, we cannot participate in activities that put our students at risk.”

The College will look to resume athletic competitions as soon as it is safe to do so.

“We understand the disappointment this may cause student athletes,” Davis said. “This is for their protection and that of the whole campus community. We look forward to resuming athletics as soon as possible.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Report: Coronavirus Task Force designates Missouri as COVID-19 ‘red zone’

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Missouri and 20 other states were designated as a COVID-19 “red zone” in the latest federal report from the White House Task Force.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports record increase of 2,084 COVID-19 cases, Arkansas cases staying steady

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

News

Update on Arkansas fall sports expected Friday; state reports less than 800 cases for third straight day

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Gov. Hutchinson says he will provide an update on the state’s direction for contact sports this fall, including football, volleyball and cheerleading.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Fewer storms today, but heavy rain tonight

Updated: 2 hours ago
Showers and storms will be scattered in nature today.

Latest News

News

Leigh’s Lost and Found: A happy ending for a long time shelter dog, now two more need to find a home!

Updated: 3 hours ago
Trapper spent three years at Route 66 Rescue and finally found his forever home. Now, a bonded duo at the shelter, need a good home too.

News

CATCH-A-CROOK: Deputies arrest suspect in trash dumping case

Updated: 4 hours ago
Sheriff Arnott says the man could face a fine and jail time.

News

Mr. Nick's Inclusive Playground

Updated: 5 hours ago
KY3's Ozarks Today.

News

Police are investigating several shots fired on east Sunshine in Springfield

Updated: 6 hours ago
Several shell casings found on east Sunshine in Springfield Wednesday night.

News

Owner of a stolen car tracks down the suspected thief in Springfield

Updated: 6 hours ago
Suspected thief is tracked down by the owner of a stolen car in Springfield

News

Tyson Foods to increase virus testing in US meat plants

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Meatpacking plants have been particularly susceptible to the coronavirus because workers often stand shoulder to shoulder carving up meat.