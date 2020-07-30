College of the Ozarks suspends fall athletic competition over COVID-19 concerns

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. (Edited News Release) - College of the Ozarks will suspend athletic competition for the College and high school for fall 2020 due to concerns involving COVID-19.

“The College’s goal is to remain in session throughout the fall semester,” said President Jerry C. Davis. “Therefore, we have to minimize risk to campus. Because of the residential nature of our campus, we cannot participate in activities that put our students at risk.”

The College will look to resume athletic competitions as soon as it is safe to do so.

“We understand the disappointment this may cause student athletes,” Davis said. “This is for their protection and that of the whole campus community. We look forward to resuming athletics as soon as possible.”

