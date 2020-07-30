Advertisement

Fair food stands receive food inspections, gearing up to open tomorrow evening.

Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Cotton candy, funnel cake, and lemonade are just some of the favorites to indulge in at the Ozark Empire Fair. But, in order to enjoy these delicious treats, food stands must go through food inspections to keep you and your family safe and healthy.

“We will be covering our faces and doing face masks, now we have always been serious about gloves about cross-contamination,” said Cody Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald works several of the food stands, selling everything from corn dogs to chicken on a stick, but making sure whatever you purchase is cooked thoroughly and ready to be eaten.

“We have fresh sandwiches, we have fresh corndogs, we don’t trade them out every day, we trade them out every 10 minutes,” said Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald says they also will be constantly cleaning the food stands too.

“We keep everything clean, but we also do sanitization, we do everything with sanitization and chlorine, which is a bleach-water mixture and we do that several times throughout the day,” said Fitzgerald.

There will around 30 food stands on the grounds, following strict safety guidelines, especially during this pandemic.

“Masks are obviously required, we are doubling up the sanitization, sanitizing on all the surfaces, you’ll see different hand sanitizing stations, mobile ones that will be throughout the park as well,” said Larry Krauck, Special Events Manager at the Fairgrounds.

All food stand workers are also required to take a class with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, to learn what is expected of them during the week.

“They are just like any other restaurant here in town, they are going through the same rigorous inspection, they will come out and inspect them and give them a permit before the fair starts, and then checking them throughout the fair randomly,” said Krauck.

Fair officials say, for now, Hiland Dairy and The Beef House have decided not to be open during the fair.

