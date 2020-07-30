Update on Arkansas fall sports expected Friday; state reports less than 800 cases for third straight day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson expects to provide an update on fall sports within the state Friday.

Following discussion with state leaders, Gov. Hutchinson says he will provide an update on the state’s direction for contact sports this fall, including football, volleyball and cheerleading.

In recent days, COVID-19 cases have remained steady in the state. Arkansas has reported less than 800 cases over the past three days, including 791 new cases Thursday.

The state of Arkansas reported eight new deaths, raising the state’s total to 442. Arkansas also reported a decrease of four hospitalizations due to COVID-19, which currently stands at 504.

Additionally, Gov. Hutchinson will order 14 Arkansas National Guard members to help with the workload at the state health department. Right now, 28 National Guard personnel have assisted at Washington Regional and other facilities in the state.

Watch the latest update from Gov. Hutchinson in the stream below:

