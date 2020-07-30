Gov. Parson says Missouri’s economy is “recovering”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Across the country, the coronavirus and forced shutdowns have led to more than 30 million people losing their jobs and economic challenges to businesses, which affects the money governments bring in through taxes.

Gov. Mike Parson (R-Missouri) spoke in Springfield Wednesday about how Missouri has been affected and how the state will overcome.

“Up until this point in my administration, we have been very fortunate to have a booming economy, record-low unemployment and high wage growth,” Parson said.

Parson said before the coronavirus hit Missouri, wages were increasing, taxes were dropping and jobs were being created. In mid-March, all of that changed.

“At that time, no one knew what to expect,” Parson said. “There was a lot of uncertainty, worry and concern.”

Nearly 500,000 Missourians filed for unemployment in one month. Now, the Governor said, the state’s economy is improving. In fact, Parson said, between May and June, Missouri recovered about one-third of the jobs that were lost in April.

“The jobs are out there.We are on the right track and we will continue to do everything we can to rebuild our economy and help Missouri families, businesses and communities recover from this crisis,” he said.

Parson said the state is also making other changes to attract companies and workers to further boost the economy for the long-term. That includes raising the standard for punitive damages, which could limit lawsuits against businesses, and allowing out-of-state certifications to stand in Missouri. Parson said he believes expanding internet capabilities across the state will also make a difference.

“I believe Missouri will bounce back quickly and stronger than every before,” he said.

Gov. Parson also stressed the importance of tackling violent crime across the state. Lawmakers will be looking at that issue for weeks to come during a special legislative session in Jefferson City.

