Advertisement

Indiana family receives suspicious package addressed from China

By Kody Fisher
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. (FOX19) - A suspicious package appearing to be from China arrived at a home in Vevay, Indiana, Wednesday morning.

The package reads “China Post” in the top left corner.

At first, Christina Mill-Rininger and her family didn’t know if it was real or a hoax.

“I asked everybody if they had ordered anything, and everybody in the house said ‘no,’” she said.

But the package was addressed to someone in the family, so they opened it.

“When I first opened it, I seen a ziplock baggie, and that’s what I was scared of, that it could have been them seeds,” Mill-Rininger explained.

She referred to the country-wide plight of people receiving similarly mysterious, similarly unsolicited packages filled with seeds.

A CNN report finds all 50 states have now issued warnings about those packages.

The one left in Mill-Rininger’s mailbox didn’t contain seeds. It contained masks, despite the outside saying “Shirt.”

“That’s when it set off bells to call the sheriff’s department,” Mill-Rininger said.

The Vevay Police Department and the Switzerland County Health Department say they’ve opened up investigations in the package to determine if the masks carried any dangerous substances. The masks are now in police custody.

Prior to that, the family says they kept it in the trash bin.

“I kind of got nervous,” Mill-Rininger said, “because right now, with everything going on, you don’t know, like, if it could have a chemical on there.”

The family says the next time they open up their mailbox, they’ll think twice because of the suspicious package.

“It’s going to make me more cautious,” Mill-Rininger said.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group via WXIX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

COVID cases surge as US economy plunges

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
The U.S. economy shrinks at historic levels and more Americans seek unemployment, as COVID cases surge.

Coronavirus

Report: Coronavirus Task Force designates Missouri as COVID-19 ‘red zone’

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Missouri and 20 other states were designated as a COVID-19 “red zone” in the latest federal report from the White House Task Force.

National Politics

Clinton eulogizes John Lewis: 'March on'

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
Former President Bill Clinton eulogizes John Lewis, saying "we salute, suit up and march on."

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports record increase of 2,084 COVID-19 cases, Arkansas cases staying steady

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

National Politics

3 former presidents mourn John Lewis at funeral in Atlanta

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By JEFF MARTIN
When John Lewis is mourned, revered and celebrated at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Thursday, he returns to a sacred place imbued with civil rights history.

Latest News

News

Update on Arkansas fall sports expected Friday; state reports less than 800 cases for third straight day

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Gov. Hutchinson says he will provide an update on the state’s direction for contact sports this fall, including football, volleyball and cheerleading.

National

Family receives suspicious package filled with masks

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
A suspicious package appearing to be from China arrived at a home in Vevay, Indiana Wednesday morning.

National

RAW: Isaias brings flooding to Puerto Rico

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
Flooding in Guanica, Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Isaias rolls through.

Coronavirus

UK scientists immunizing hundreds with coronavirus vaccine

Updated: 1 hour ago
Dr. Robin Shattock, a professor at the college, told The Associated Press that he and colleagues had just finished a very slow and arduous process of testing the vaccine at a low dose in the initial participants and would now expand the trial to about 300 people, including some over age 75.

Local

College of the Ozarks suspends fall athletic competition over COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 1 hour ago
College of the Ozarks will suspend athletic competition for the College and high school for fall 2020 due to concerns involving COVID-19.