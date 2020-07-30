Advertisement

Leigh’s Lost and Found: A happy ending for a long time shelter dog, now two more need to find a home!

Roxy and Clarence are a bonded pair that need to be adopted together.
Trapper spent 3 years at Route 66 Rescue.
Trapper spent 3 years at Route 66 Rescue.(KYTV)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a heartwarming success story and the hope that you can make another one happen soon.

We recently helped a dog named Trapper finally find a forever home after being in a shelter for three years. Now, we’re looking to do the same thing for a bonded pair that needs to be adopted together.

Clarence and Roxy’s story starts almost three years ago in Spring, Texas. Hurricane Harvey destroyed their family’s home and the dogs were picked up by out of state rescues.

"These two were so upset."

Connie Foster with Route 66 Rescue in Ozark ended up taking them to make sure they weren’t put down. That was in November of 2017. Yet this bonded, good looking pair is still at the shelter.

“They need to stay together. They’re large dogs and it’s hard to find a home for two large dogs, to stay together. We thought we had a great home for them but then they didn’t come back after them.”

Another long time Route 66 resident named Trapper did just find a forever family after three years at the shelter.

Special photo shoots and pleas on social media to adopt him over the years didn’t work, until we shared his story on the Leigh’s Lost and Found page and a Kansas City family staying in Branson saw it.

"She just called and wanted to meet him and said I'll take him home."

Trapper now has a fur sibling and is being spoiled rotten with birthday celebrations and treats.

"We hated to see him go, there's always a part of our heart that leaves. But that's why we're here, to get them homes."

And now it's Roxy and Clarence's turn to get that happy ending.

“They’re just really, really nice dogs and they’ve been here a long time.”

Route 66 Rescue Inc.

If you’d like to meet Roxy and Clarence or find out more information about them, visit the Route 66 Rescue website to contact them.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Report: Coronavirus Task Force designates Missouri as COVID-19 ‘red zone’

Updated: seconds ago
Missouri and 20 other states were designated as a COVID-19 “red zone” in the latest federal report from the White House Task Force.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Fewer storms today, but heavy rain tonight

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Showers and storms will be scattered in nature today.

News

CATCH-A-CROOK: Deputies arrest suspect in trash dumping case

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sheriff Arnott says the man could face a fine and jail time.

News

Mr. Nick's Inclusive Playground

Updated: 4 hours ago
KY3's Ozarks Today.

Latest News

News

Owner of a stolen car tracks down the suspected thief in Springfield

Updated: 5 hours ago
Suspected thief is tracked down by the owner of a stolen car in Springfield

News

Tyson Foods to increase virus testing in US meat plants

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Meatpacking plants have been particularly susceptible to the coronavirus because workers often stand shoulder to shoulder carving up meat.

News

Republic School District wants parents to take a survey on their reopening plan

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Republic School District is seeking feedback from parents on their reopening plan.

News

Springfield Police are investigating three armed robberies

Updated: 8 hours ago
Springfield Police are looking for two men who they believe are responsible for three robberies within two-and-a-half hours of each other.

News

Missouri governor supports trying kids 12 to 18 as adults

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Parson is asking the General Assembly to approve the legislation in a special session.

News

Tigers rally from early deficit, beat Royals

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Danny Duffy allowed only three hits in five innings for the Royals.