Leigh’s Lost and Found: A happy ending for a long time shelter dog, now two more need to find a home!

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a heartwarming success story and the hope that you can make another one happen soon.

We recently helped a dog named Trapper finally find a forever home after being in a shelter for three years. Now, we’re looking to do the same thing for a bonded pair that needs to be adopted together.

Clarence and Roxy’s story starts almost three years ago in Spring, Texas. Hurricane Harvey destroyed their family’s home and the dogs were picked up by out of state rescues.

"These two were so upset."

Connie Foster with Route 66 Rescue in Ozark ended up taking them to make sure they weren’t put down. That was in November of 2017. Yet this bonded, good looking pair is still at the shelter.

“They need to stay together. They’re large dogs and it’s hard to find a home for two large dogs, to stay together. We thought we had a great home for them but then they didn’t come back after them.”

Another long time Route 66 resident named Trapper did just find a forever family after three years at the shelter.

Special photo shoots and pleas on social media to adopt him over the years didn’t work, until we shared his story on the Leigh’s Lost and Found page and a Kansas City family staying in Branson saw it.

"She just called and wanted to meet him and said I'll take him home."

Trapper now has a fur sibling and is being spoiled rotten with birthday celebrations and treats.

"We hated to see him go, there's always a part of our heart that leaves. But that's why we're here, to get them homes."

And now it's Roxy and Clarence's turn to get that happy ending.

“They’re just really, really nice dogs and they’ve been here a long time.”

If you’d like to meet Roxy and Clarence or find out more information about them, visit the Route 66 Rescue website to contact them.

