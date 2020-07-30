Advertisement

Missouri governor supports trying kids 12 to 18 as adults

Governor Mike Parson addresses the media.
Governor Mike Parson addresses the media.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) —

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is asking lawmakers to approve legislation that would allow judges to decide whether a child between the ages of 12 and 18 should be tried as an adult in court for unlawful use of weapons and armed criminal action.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that this comes two years after legislators passed a measure that raised the age to be tried as an adult  from 17 to 18 years old. Parson is asking the General Assembly to approve the legislation in a special session.

Jeanette Mott Oxford, executive director of social justice organization Empower Missouri, says juveniles do not belong in adult courts or prisons.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tigers rally from early deficit, beat Royals

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Danny Duffy allowed only three hits in five innings for the Royals.

News

Springfield adds more Community Improvement Districts to a growing list of improvement projects

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Frances Watson
Extra taxes help improve the community.

News

More volunteers needed for West Plains Meals on Wheels program

Updated: 1 hours ago
Volunteers are needed in the kitchen and on the roads to help get meals to seniors in West Plains.

News

Taney County Health Department releases possible community exposures from COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Health leaders report 272 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Auto repair shops stay busy from spring hailstorms

Updated: 5 hours ago
Meteorologist Leah Hill reports.

News

Missouri State athletics reports 31 positive tests for COVID-19 among its 400 athletes

Updated: 5 hours ago
Joe Hickman reports.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy Rain Threat Tonight Through Friday

Updated: 5 hours ago
Showers and storms will be scattered in nature today.

News

Missouri State athletics reports 31 positive tests for COVID-19 among its 400 athletes

Updated: 5 hours ago
Missouri State University's athletic department has announced that since they started testing in May, they've so far seen 31 positive tests for COVID-19 among the approximately 400 athletes in their various sports....and that's before other students arrive on campus for the fall semester that the local health department believes will probably bring more cases on campus.

News

Auto body shops repairing cars from spring storms

Updated: 5 hours ago
After one of the worst hail seasons repair shops have seen in decades, they are finally seeing blue skies.

News

On Your Side: Did you get this letter about your property deed?

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
A letter is showing up in Christian County mailboxes. You might think it’s a bill.