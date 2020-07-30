More volunteers needed for West Plains Meals on Wheels program

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Delivering meals to seniors and the home-bound has become even more important during this pandemic. In West Plains, the demand for meals in high and so is the need for volunteers to help prepare and deliver the meals.

“I started probably four months ago. Very soon after the COVID-19 shutdown, volunteer Ada Evans told KY3. These folks were pretty much stuck in their rooms. They were not able to get out and shop or do those things. They didn’t have transportation. So I knew, having worked with the elderly population before, that that was going to be a big problem for them.”

Every Wednesday morning Ada Evans delivers for the Meals on Wheels program, through the Senior Age Area Agency on Aging and the West Plains Senior Center.

The retired social worker, looks forward to checking with her new extended family.

“We don’t have lengthy conversations but I get to know a little bit about them. I ask them how they’re doing, just to make sure that they have some kind of one-on-one human contact, with people, which is really important,” Evans explained.

“I’m a people person. I love to talk to people. When the come to the door, they’re wonderful,” meals recipient Linda Peachey added.

Peachey has been receiving meals every Thursday for the past year.

“I like it because it’s towards the end of the week and I don’t have to cook,” Peachey says.

Senior Center Administrator Joy Hays says the need for volunteers - not only to deliver but to help package and prepare the meals - is at its greatest, right now.

“This month alone and it’s not even the end of the month, we’ve put out 6,000 meals,” Hays exclaimed.

With the pandemic keeping the senior center closed, the demand for meals keeps rising.

Any help would go a long way.

“It doesn’t take a lot of time and it’s something that is very helpful for a lot of people,” Evans stated.

“We need volunteers inn any capacity. You can do it one day. You can do it four days a week,” Hays said.

All delivery volunteers must have a valid Drivers license, vehicle insurance and pass a simple background check.

Drivers can be reimbursed for their mileage.

To find out more on how you can volunteer, call the West Plains Senior Center at 417-256-4055.

Help is also need for the Thayer and Alton communities in Oregon County, Mo.

