On Your Side: Cleaning schools during pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Many parents are trying to decide between virtually learning or sending their child back to school. Educators are investing time and money to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Deep clean is the new norm along with high tech gadgets. School districts got money from the CARES ACT, but also went through cuts this summer.

“Our district, we got about $101,000. Just the cut in July was $113,000 so you can see we are already behind before we’ve even gotten started,” said Della Bell-Freeman, Superintendent Spokane Schools.

It’s time to get creative. Spokane’s maintenance director, made a plexiglass on wheels for the band and choir director.

Expect to see these everywhere.

“Those are located at all points of contacts within our buildings. So as you enter a building and come into the main office, you will see plexiglass or sneeze shields in those office areas,” said Brad Swofford Superintendent, Branson Schools.

Water foundations are taped off. Bottled water only. Nixa spent nearly $30,000 for two UV machines.

“You don’t have the element of using chemical all the time. You turn on a light switch and walk out the door,” said Brandon Thomas with Nixa Schools.

“I would say cleaning supplies and machinery … I would say we’ve spent $40,000-$50,000 to date,” said Benjy Fenske, Superintendent, Clever Schools.

Classrooms will have assigned seats with at least six feet of space.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.