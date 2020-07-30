Owner of a stolen car tracks down the suspected thief in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say the driver of a stolen car crashed on Glenstone Avenue near Chestnut Expressway Thursday morning.

The owner reported the car stolen earlier in the night. The owner saw the vehicle several hours later near Kearney and Glenstone. He chased the driver down Glenstone before the suspected thief hit a guardrail and another car. Police say the man tried to run away after the crash, but the owner ran after him and held him down until officers arrived.

The stolen car sustained extensive damage to the front end. The other car had minor damaged.

Police say no one was hurt.

