Ozark Empire Fair requiring masks amid COVID-19 pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One of the largest annual events in Greene County is the Ozark Empire Fair. While it’s sure to bring in a large crowd, as it does year after year the tradition will look different.

The 84th annual Ozark Empire Fair will comply with the face-covering mandate. Fairgoers will have to wear face masks inside buildings and outside where social distancing isn’t possible. General Manager, Aaron Owen said people would be able to take them off to eat and drink.

Fairgoers will also notice everything more spaced out. Isles have expanded and are 90ft wide to allow better social distancing. Benches in high traffic areas have been replaced with chairs that will be regularly sanitized and can be moved when needed. There will also be additional signage, handwashing, and sanitizing stations throughout the fair.

Owen said their goal is to see people’s joy through the mask while keeping them safe and having fun.

“We did our due diligence to give you a place to come out and enjoy your family outing,” said Owen. “We’re excited and ready to come back next year.”

If you are not feeling well, you’re asked to stay home to better prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

