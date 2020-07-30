Advertisement

Ozark Opportunities provides extra help in Ark. during pandemic

Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Ozark Opportunities helps thousands of people across six Arkansas counties pay their electric bills during the summer whether they’re current or past due.

Those counties are Boone, Marion, Searcy, Newton, Baxter and Van Buren.

“Knowing that we’re helping people out is why I come in every morning,” said Crystal Rogers, the community services supervisor for Ozark Opportunities.

But now people can get even more assistance from the organization if they missed a payment because of the CARES Act.

”Benefit amount for the crisis program we have every year is $500. The CARES is up to $1,500,” Rogers said.

The CARES funds can be used to go toward past due bills but don’t have to be electric.

They can be gas, propane or wood.Families can also get up to a $675 credit to pre-pay fuel bills for the winter.

”Families reeling from the COVID crisis, or just experiencing hardships in general, can get that extra boost needed to handle their upcoming heat cost before they face yet another crisis,” said Terrance Buttry, an outreach coordinator with Ozark Opportunities in Baxter County.

To get assistance, it depends on your income and household size.

But that’s not the only program you can apply for at Ozark Opportunities right now.

”We can help with past-due rent. If your mortgage is running late because of COVID, we can help with that,” said Cathy Brownell, the family development specialist for Ozark Opportunities.

Those funds from that program can also go toward certain medical payments and transportation needs, like car repair costs. The program can help a family up to $1,000.

“We have a lot of families that will lose that $600 bonus they’ve been getting every week. So going back to a regular paycheck can be very difficult when you’ve possibly made more money than you were prior to COVID,” Brownell said.

It’s all a way to make sure families have one, or a couple, less things to stress over, and can put their focus somewhere else.

”Having families not have to worry about where they’re going to be laying their heads at night is huge for us,” Brownell said.

For more information on these programs and to see if you’re eligible, go to ozarkopp.org.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Clean out your dryers: Lint responsible for 3,000 house fires in the U.S. every year

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Leah Hill
Dryers are safe as long as you perform proper maintenance. By not clearing out the lint, the dryer becomes a fire hazard.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms, some with heavy rain tonight

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Showers and storms will be scattered in nature today.

News

On Your Side: Cleaning schools during the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
Deep clean is the new norm along with high tech gadgets.

News

Sunrise Beach gets new Public Works truck thanks to ‘Volkswagen Trust'

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Sunrise Beach gets new Public Works truck thanks to ‘Volkswagen Trust’

News

Eight arrested from protest in Jefferson City

Updated: 40 minutes ago
KY3 News at Six.

Latest News

News

On Your Side: Cleaning schools during pandemic

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Ashley Reynolds reports.

News

Former Springfield resident starts statewide photo memorial of COVID-19 victims, inspired by her mother’s battle

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Hickman
With over 1,233 deaths in Missouri attributed to COVID-19, a former Springfield resident is creating a photo memorial for those victims to take to the special legislative session in Jefferson City. Her reason for doing so is very personal.

News

Ozark Opportunities provides extra help in Ark. during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
Many people across the Ozarks are still struggling to make ends meet because of the pandemic. But one organization in north Arkansas is available to help them out in a few different ways.

News

COVID-related death of former Springfield resident inspires daughter to start statewide photo memorial of victims

Updated: 1 hours ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

Eight arrested, pepper spray used in protest outside Missouri Governor’s Mansion

Updated: 1 hours ago
An afternoon protest in Missouri’s capital city ends with several arrests and the use of pepper spray.