Police are investigating several shots fired on east Sunshine in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police are looking for the person who fired several shots in front of the Walgreens on east Sunshine.

Someone called 911 after hearing gunfire just before 11:30 Wednesday night. Officers found shell casings on Sunshine, about a mile west of highway 65.

Police will look at surveillance video in the area to see if they can identify the shooter.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.