Advertisement

Police are investigating several shots fired on east Sunshine in Springfield

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(MGN)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police are looking for the person who fired several shots in front of the Walgreens on east Sunshine.

Someone called 911 after hearing gunfire just before 11:30 Wednesday night. Officers found shell casings on Sunshine, about a mile west of highway 65.

Police will look at surveillance video in the area to see if they can identify the shooter.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Owner of a stolen car tracks down the suspected thief in Springfield

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Suspected thief is tracked down by the owner of a stolen car in Springfield

News

Tyson Foods to increase virus testing in US meat plants

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Meatpacking plants have been particularly susceptible to the coronavirus because workers often stand shoulder to shoulder carving up meat.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Fewer storms today, but heavy rain tonight

Updated: 2 hours ago
Showers and storms will be scattered in nature today.

News

Republic School District wants parents to take a survey on their reopening plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Republic School District is seeking feedback from parents on their reopening plan.

Latest News

News

Springfield Police are investigating three armed robberies

Updated: 3 hours ago
Springfield Police are looking for two men who they believe are responsible for three robberies within two-and-a-half hours of each other.

News

Missouri governor supports trying kids 12 to 18 as adults

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Parson is asking the General Assembly to approve the legislation in a special session.

News

Tigers rally from early deficit, beat Royals

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Danny Duffy allowed only three hits in five innings for the Royals.

News

Springfield adds more Community Improvement Districts to a growing list of improvement projects

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Frances Watson
Extra taxes help improve the community.

News

More volunteers needed for West Plains Meals on Wheels program

Updated: 11 hours ago
Volunteers are needed in the kitchen and on the roads to help get meals to seniors in West Plains.

News

Taney County Health Department releases possible community exposures from COVID-19 cases

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Health leaders report 272 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.