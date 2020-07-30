Police are investigating several shots fired on east Sunshine in Springfield
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police are looking for the person who fired several shots in front of the Walgreens on east Sunshine.
Someone called 911 after hearing gunfire just before 11:30 Wednesday night. Officers found shell casings on Sunshine, about a mile west of highway 65.
Police will look at surveillance video in the area to see if they can identify the shooter.
