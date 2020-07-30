Protest outside Missouri Governor’s Mansion ends with arrests, use of pepper spray

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - An afternoon protest in Missouri’s capital city ends with several arrests and the use of pepper spray.

Dozens of demonstrators gathered outside the Governor’s Mansion on Thursday to protest a crime bill that Gov. Parson signed into action earlier this month. Opponents argue the bill is too tough on people, but not tough enough on crime.

Protesters were lying in the street when police moved them to the sidewalk outside the Missouri Governor’s Mansion.

Arrests began shortly after demonstrators moved to the sidewalk. It’s unclear how many people were arrested.

Kaitlyn Schallhorn from The Missouri Times, who gave KY3 permission to share her photos and videos, says the demonstration included a march to Governor’s Mansion.

It began when demonstrators laid in the road. Police let them for for a bit then said to move. As they were moving back to the sidewalk, the arrests began. pic.twitter.com/2vue9vHhBf — Kaitlyn Schallhorn (@K_Schallhorn) July 30, 2020

KRCG reports a few pepper spray bombs were thrown after protesters were moved off the street.

We will update as more information becomes available.

