Report: Coronavirus Task Force designates Missouri as COVID-19 ‘red zone’

(KSPR)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri and 20 other states were designated as a COVID-19 “red zone” in the latest federal report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

The report, dated July 26, was first obtained by the New York Times. States in the red zone have had more than 100 new cases per 100,000 population last week.

The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services reported a daily record of 2,084 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Over the past two weeks, the state has seen several daily increases of at least 1,000 cases.

Some states and cities, including Chicago, are now requiring a 14-day self-quarantine for those who travel from the Show-Me State.

The White House encourages leaders in the 21 red zone states to impose more restrictions to slow the virus’ spread.

Locally, the report lists several counties around the Ozarks as ones within the “red zone,” including McDonald, Newton, Taney, Polk and Camden counties. Greene County was listed in the “yellow zone,” per the report, which indicates a moderate prevalence of COVID-19.

CLICK HERE for a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Missouri, Arkansas and around the Ozarks

