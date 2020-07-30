Advertisement

Republic School District wants parents to take a survey on their reopening plan

Republic, Mo Schools
Republic, Mo Schools(KYTV)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) -The school district rolled out its back-to-school policy this week, now district leaders are wanting feedback from parents.

The district released a survey Wednesday night to get feedback on which phase of the reopening plan that parents seem to favor the most.

Survey on reopening plan for the Republic School District

The survey goes over the three different phases to get students back in class on August 24. The deadline to fill out the survey is Monday, August 3.

