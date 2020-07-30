Advertisement

Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. announces eleventh COVID-19 death

Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo
Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo(KY3)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced the county’s eleventh death from COVID-19.

The patient was a man in his 80s who was immunocompromised. He was a Greene County resident, but not associated with a long-term care facility.

This is Greene County’s third COVID-19 death in July.      

As of Thursday, Greene County has reported 1,172 cases of COVID-19, including 486 active cases and 666 recoveries.

The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services reported 2,084 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, setting a single-day high in new cases. The state reported 13 additional deaths.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-related death of former Springfield resident inspires daughter to start statewide photo memorial of victims

Updated: seconds ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

Protest outside Missouri Governor’s Mansion ends with arrests, use of pepper spray

Updated: moments ago
An afternoon protest in Missouri’s capital city ends with several arrests and the use of pepper spray.

News

Springfield voters to decide on $5,000 fee for short-term lending establishments

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Kara Strickland
Voters have a choice to charge payday lenders for offering up quick cash. A permit would cost $5000 a year, $2,500 if they open up more than half way through the year.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms, some with heavy rain tonight

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Showers and storms will be scattered in nature today.

News

Firefighters warn of dryer fires

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Leah Hill reports.

Latest News

News

Boys & Girls Club of Springfield releases its back-to-school plans

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
The Boys and Girls Club in Springfield released its plans for the upcoming school year for their traditional units. The club worked out plans to accommodate students doing in-person learning through Springfield Public Schools.

News

COVID-related death of former Springfield resident inspires daughter to start statewide photo memorial of victims

Updated: 31 minutes ago
With over 1,233 deaths in Missouri attributed to COVID-19, a former Springfield resident is creating a photo memorial for those victims to take to the special legislative session in Jefferson City. Her reason for doing so is very personal.

News

Prosecutor: No charges for officer in Michael Brown’s death

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
St. Louis County’s top prosecutor announced Thursday that he will not charge the former police officer who fatally shot Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014.

News

Sunrise Beach gets new Public Works truck thanks to ‘Volkswagen Trust’

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
Sunrise Beach received nearly $18,000 to help purchase a new Public Works truck, through the "Volkswagen Trust."

News

Sen. Hawley draws hard line on Supreme Court nominees, abortion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley on Thursday said he’ll only vote to confirm U.S. Supreme Court nominees who say the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide was wrong.