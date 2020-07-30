Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. announces eleventh COVID-19 death
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced the county’s eleventh death from COVID-19.
The patient was a man in his 80s who was immunocompromised. He was a Greene County resident, but not associated with a long-term care facility.
This is Greene County’s third COVID-19 death in July.
As of Thursday, Greene County has reported 1,172 cases of COVID-19, including 486 active cases and 666 recoveries.
The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services reported 2,084 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, setting a single-day high in new cases. The state reported 13 additional deaths.
