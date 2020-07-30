Springfield Police are investigating three armed robberies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police believe three armed robberies that happened Wednesday night and Thursday morning are connected.

Police say a man with a gun approached another man walking in the 900 block of North National near the Missouri State University campus around 10:15 Wednesday night. The robber got away with a cell phone and a back pack.

About a half hour later, a man matching the same description pulled a gun on a woman. He took several items from her near East Olive and Jefferson Avenue, east of Park Central Square.

Just after 12:30 Thursday morning, two men held up the Fast ‘N Friendly in the 400 block of south Glenstone Avenue near Walnut Lawn. Police say they didn’t have any luck getting into the store’s cash register.

One of the men pointed a gun at a man playing a video game. The pair then told that man to get onto the ground and they took his money. “I was trying to not escalate the situation. I accommodated him by giving him my money because he started going through my wallet and I didn’t have any money in my wallet. It’s not an ordinary experience when you go to a convenience store, but in today’s society anything can happen at any given time,” said Troy Foster.

Police say the robbers grabbed three bags of chips on there way out of the store. The men are still on the run.

