Advertisement

Springfield Police are investigating three armed robberies

The robberies happened within two-and-a-half hours of each other
Armed Robbery at Fast 'N Friendly in Springfield
Armed Robbery at Fast 'N Friendly in Springfield(KYTV)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police believe three armed robberies that happened Wednesday night and Thursday morning are connected.

Police say a man with a gun approached another man walking in the 900 block of North National near the Missouri State University campus around 10:15 Wednesday night. The robber got away with a cell phone and a back pack.

About a half hour later, a man matching the same description pulled a gun on a woman. He took several items from her near East Olive and Jefferson Avenue, east of Park Central Square.

Just after 12:30 Thursday morning, two men held up the Fast ‘N Friendly in the 400 block of south Glenstone Avenue near Walnut Lawn. Police say they didn’t have any luck getting into the store’s cash register.

One of the men pointed a gun at a man playing a video game. The pair then told that man to get onto the ground and they took his money. “I was trying to not escalate the situation. I accommodated him by giving him my money because he started going through my wallet and I didn’t have any money in my wallet. It’s not an ordinary experience when you go to a convenience store, but in today’s society anything can happen at any given time,” said Troy Foster.

Police say the robbers grabbed three bags of chips on there way out of the store. The men are still on the run.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Missouri governor supports trying kids 12 to 18 as adults

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Parson is asking the General Assembly to approve the legislation in a special session.

News

Tigers rally from early deficit, beat Royals

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Danny Duffy allowed only three hits in five innings for the Royals.

News

Springfield adds more Community Improvement Districts to a growing list of improvement projects

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Frances Watson
Extra taxes help improve the community.

News

More volunteers needed for West Plains Meals on Wheels program

Updated: 8 hours ago
Volunteers are needed in the kitchen and on the roads to help get meals to seniors in West Plains.

Latest News

News

Taney County Health Department releases possible community exposures from COVID-19 cases

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Health leaders report 272 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

News

Auto repair shops stay busy from spring hailstorms

Updated: 11 hours ago
Meteorologist Leah Hill reports.

News

Missouri State athletics reports 31 positive tests for COVID-19 among its 400 athletes

Updated: 11 hours ago
Joe Hickman reports.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy Rain Threat Tonight Through Friday

Updated: 11 hours ago
Showers and storms will be scattered in nature today.

News

Missouri State athletics reports 31 positive tests for COVID-19 among its 400 athletes

Updated: 11 hours ago
Missouri State University's athletic department has announced that since they started testing in May, they've so far seen 31 positive tests for COVID-19 among the approximately 400 athletes in their various sports....and that's before other students arrive on campus for the fall semester that the local health department believes will probably bring more cases on campus.

News

Auto body shops repairing cars from spring storms

Updated: 11 hours ago
After one of the worst hail seasons repair shops have seen in decades, they are finally seeing blue skies.