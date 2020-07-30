Advertisement

Springfield Public Schools reports several possible COVID-19 exposures, two cases associated with sports

(MGN)
(MGN)((MGN))
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Public Schools district has announced several possible exposures from cases who recently tested positive within the district.

On Thursday, July 30, SPS announced possible exposures from two cases associated with high school sports or sporting events:

  • Kickapoo High School: An individual associated with the Kickapoo volleyball program has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result of potential exposure on July 23, all those associated with the Kickapoo team have been advised to quarantine in isolation at home through Aug. 6 and to monitor for symptoms.
  • Parkview High School: An individual associated with the track and field event at Parkview High School on July 22 has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was wearing a mask during the event and the risk of exposure is considered low. Students and staff who participated in the event are advised to monitor for any symptoms. 

On Tuesday, July 28, and Wednesday, July 29, the district announced the following potential exposures:

  • Truman Elementary School: An individual at Truman Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19. Those that had direct contact with the individual are being asked to quarantine and monitor for symptoms. 
  • Sherwood Elementary School: A student enrolled in Explore at Sherwood Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19. Those enrolled in the same Explore class, and limited others in direct contact, are being asked to quarantine and monitor for symptoms.

SPS has provided health and wellness guidelines for staff and students to follow amid the pandemic.

Last week, the district introduced its re-entry plan for the 2020-2021 school year, which includes both virtual and in-person classroom instruction.

CLICK HERE for details on the Springfield Public Schools re-entry plan

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Protest outside Missouri Governor’s Mansion ends with arrests, use of pepper spray

Updated: 32 minutes ago
An afternoon protest in Missouri’s capital city ends with several arrests and the use of pepper spray.

News

Ozark Empire Fair requiring masks amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Ozark Empire Fair prepares for safe opening day.

Sports

SEC announces 10-game conference schedule; kickoff on September 26

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
AP source: Southeastern Conference will limit football season only to conference games because of pandemic.

Coronavirus

Report: Coronavirus Task Force designates Missouri as COVID-19 ‘red zone’

Updated: 1 hours ago
Missouri and 20 other states were designated as a COVID-19 “red zone” in the latest federal report from the White House Task Force.

Latest News

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports record increase of 2,084 COVID-19 cases, Arkansas cases staying steady

Updated: 1 hours ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

News

Update on Arkansas fall sports expected Friday; state reports less than 800 cases for third straight day

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gov. Hutchinson says he will provide an update on the state’s direction for contact sports this fall, including football, volleyball and cheerleading.

Local

College of the Ozarks suspends fall athletic competition over COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago
College of the Ozarks will suspend athletic competition for the College and high school for fall 2020 due to concerns involving COVID-19.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Fewer storms today, but heavy rain tonight

Updated: 3 hours ago
Showers and storms will be scattered in nature today.

News

Leigh’s Lost and Found: A happy ending for a long time shelter dog, now two more need to find a home!

Updated: 4 hours ago
Trapper spent three years at Route 66 Rescue and finally found his forever home. Now, a bonded duo at the shelter, need a good home too.

News

CATCH-A-CROOK: Deputies arrest suspect in trash dumping case

Updated: 5 hours ago
Sheriff Arnott says the man could face a fine and jail time.