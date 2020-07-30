Springfield Public Schools reports several possible COVID-19 exposures, two cases associated with sports

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Public Schools district has announced several possible exposures from cases who recently tested positive within the district.

On Thursday, July 30, SPS announced possible exposures from two cases associated with high school sports or sporting events:

Kickapoo High School: An individual associated with the Kickapoo volleyball program has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result of potential exposure on July 23, all those associated with the Kickapoo team have been advised to quarantine in isolation at home through Aug. 6 and to monitor for symptoms.

Parkview High School: An individual associated with the track and field event at Parkview High School on July 22 has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was wearing a mask during the event and the risk of exposure is considered low. Students and staff who participated in the event are advised to monitor for any symptoms.

On Tuesday, July 28, and Wednesday, July 29, the district announced the following potential exposures:

Truman Elementary School: An individual at Truman Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19. Those that had direct contact with the individual are being asked to quarantine and monitor for symptoms.

Sherwood Elementary School: A student enrolled in Explore at Sherwood Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19. Those enrolled in the same Explore class, and limited others in direct contact, are being asked to quarantine and monitor for symptoms.

SPS has provided health and wellness guidelines for staff and students to follow amid the pandemic.

Last week, the district introduced its re-entry plan for the 2020-2021 school year, which includes both virtual and in-person classroom instruction.

