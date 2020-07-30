Advertisement

Sunrise Beach gets new Public Works truck thanks to ‘Volkswagen Trust’

The City of Sunrise Beach received about $18,000 to help purchase a new Public Works truck (right), to replace the 2004 Ford F-350 (left).
By Andrew Havranek
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Public Works truck in Sunrise Beach, used for road maintenance, snow plowing, and spreading salt ... is getting old.

”It’s a 2004 [Ford] F-350,” said Roger Corbin, Sunrise Beach City Planner. “We distribute a lot of salt on the street, so we’ve had rust, rust problems. Actually, the engine hasn’t preformed all that well. We’ve had it in repair a lot, it was kind of eating us up in terms of repair costs.”

The city needed to buy a new truck, but it needed some help.

It got help thanks to something called the “Volkswagen Trust.” It’s a state program through the Department of Natural Resources to help get “high pollution” vehicles off the street.

”They have $42 million to spend over 10 years, and they started spending it in 2017,” Corbin said.

That money came from Volkswagen’s emissions cheating scandal settlement. The company had agreed to spend more than $14 billion dollars, $10 billion went to this program to get high pollution vehicles off the roads and replaced with something with less emissions.

Sunrise Beach received just about $18,000 from the program, and will have to pay about $27,000 out of its budget for the new truck, according to Corbin.

”It’s a truck that we definitely needed,” said Deborah Stoller, Chairman of the Sunrise Beach Board. “This opportunity came up, so it’s something we couldn’t pass up.”

As part of the Volkswagen Trust program, the old truck has to be decommissioned and made inoperable, which the city plans to do next week.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

