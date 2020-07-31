Advertisement

Arkansas families can save money on back-to-school supplies this weekend

Published: Jul. 31, 2020
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) -You can save money on back-to-school supplies in Arkansas this weekend.

The state sales tax holiday goes into effect at 12:01 Saturday morning, it ends at at 11:59 Sunday night. Certain back-to-school items like clothing, school supplies, computers and other items are exempt from the state sales tax.

Click on this link to see all of the rules that apply to the tax free weekend.

Items that qualify for tax free weekend in Arkansas

