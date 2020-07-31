Camdenton School District offers three options for students’ return to class

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - “The needs of our families and their situations are very unique and very different,” said Dr. Tim Hadfield, Superintendent of the Camdenton R-3 School District.

It’s why the Camdenton R-3 School District is offering three different options for students to attend class this fall.

Students can learn in person five days a week, or choose a distance learning option or virtual learning through a third party service called “Launch.”

”We’ve had Launch for the last couple of years, and they can offer some courses that we don’t traditionally have in our school district,” Hadfield said. “The benefit with our distance learning option is that there are local teachers, our teachers, our staff, our curriculum, that are doing those courses.”

Mindi Sales, a parent, said she likes that there’s a choice.

”I think they’ve done a nice job of making the decision and giving parents the options,” Sales said.

Sales has two teenage girls in the Camdenton High School. Right now, they’re leaning toward the in-person option.

”That may change as we talk some more as a family,” Sales said. “My husband and I are sitting down with our kids and making the decision together.”

If parents do choose in-person instruction, Hadfield said social distancing guidelines will be followed to the best of the district’s ability.

Masks? They’re not required, but encouraged for both teachers and students.

That’s okay for Sales, who doesn’t agree with masking requirements.

”I’m fine with my girls going to school if that’s what we decide, and I’m fine with them not wearing masks,” Sales said.

Hadfield said students will be locked into the decision they make for the first semester. Things can be re-evaluated for the spring.

He also knows there could be disruptions for in-person instruction this fall.

”We may have to shut down a classroom, we may have to shut down a school, or we may have to shut the district down. As we move through this, hopefully be able to keep improving and offering options that we need in order meet the needs of our kids,” Hadfield said.

Parents and students must make their decision for the fall semester by August 7.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.