Community engagement for Grant Avenue Parkway Project starts this August

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - City Council approved a resolution at Monday night’s meeting that delayed the acceptance and processing of demolition, new construction, re-platting, (including lot combinations) and rezoning applications for properties that surround the Grant Avenue Parkway area. The delay for the roughly 3-mile stretch of Grant between Sunshine and Walnut will be in effect for 180 days.

The goal of the Grant Avenue Parkway project is to create an attractive corridor connecting Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium to Downtown Springfield, with various neighborhoods, parks, trail connections and amenities in between.

“The administrative delay will allow time for the City to seek input from area residents, property owners, design professionals and interested citizens regarding the Grant Avenue Parkway concept design, and for staff to present a report to City Council regarding the Parkway concept, development constraints and opportunities in this area,” said the City of Springfield’s Planning & Development Director, Mary Lilly Smith.

Smith added that they expect to start the community engagement process in August.

