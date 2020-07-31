Advertisement

Flooding is a problem in Lowry City, St. Clair County Friday morning

Courtesy: John Gover, Volunteer, St. Clair County Office of Emergency Management
Courtesy: John Gover, Volunteer, St. Clair County Office of Emergency Management(KYTV)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOWRY CITY, Mo. (KY3) -More than seven inches of rain has fallen in the eastern parts of St. Clair County.

The office of emergency management says high water is a problem on highway 13 north of Lowry City. Drivers also need to be on the look out for other low water crossings today.

The National Weather Service is calling the flooding a once in 160 year event.

Heavy rain was still falling at 7:00 a.m.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

