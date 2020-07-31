Advertisement

Gov. Hutchinson asks Arkansas Activities Association to submit a plan for fall contact sports

Governor Hutchinson announced the latest numbers during a briefing in Little Rock.
Governor Hutchinson announced the latest numbers during a briefing in Little Rock.
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is asking the Arkansas Activities Association to submit a plan to the Arkansas Department of Health for several contact sports this fall.

The plan would include guidance for high school football, volleyball, and cheerleading, according to the governor.

Arkansas is also forming high school sports advisory group to determine best practices for resuming fall sports. Gov. Hutchinson has appointed 14 physicians, mental health professionals, coaches, and educators to the group, which he created to consider the safest way to conduct sports and activities for the 2020-2021 school year.

“The Department of Health will continue its responsibility to provide health guidelines, and this group of experts will serve in an advisory capacity to look specifically at how we can have fall sports in the safest manner possible,” Governor Hutchinson said. “We want to consider every angle to protect our athletes, cheerleaders, and band members.”

Starting Monday, high school football teams can proceed from Aug. 3-7 with no-contact team drills and helmets. Hutchinson says players should wear a mask after practice in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

In recent days, COVID-19 cases have remained steady in the state. Arkansas has reported less than 800 cases over the past four days, including 752 new cases Friday.

The state of Arkansas reported 11 new deaths, raising the state’s total to 453. Arkansas also reported three new hospitalizations due to COVID-19, which currently stands at 507.

Watch the latest update from Gov. Hutchinson and Arkansas state leaders in the stream below:

